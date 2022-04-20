Sunburn — The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics — 4.20.22

By Peter Schorsch

Good Wednesday morning.

Most often, I lead Sunburn with sentences and paragraphs. Today, I’ll begin with this photo Michelle captured of Ella Joyce yesterday at The Magic Kingdom. I think it speaks volumes.

Here’s some more good news …

Welcome to the world — Nora Hope Brzozowski, daughter of Lyndsey and Mike Brzozowski, born April 11. Baby and mom are doing great.

“Chris Sprowls wraps first season of ‘Read, White & Blue’ podcast” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Last week, Sprowls wrapped up the inaugural season of his podcast, “Read, White, & Blue,” where he hosts conversations with authors who have helped shape Florida’s public policy and his worldview. Over the last two months, Sprowls has been joined by thought leaders in business, education, environmental and cultural issues to discuss their bestselling ideas. Here’s a summary of the eight-episode Season 1. This week’s eighth and final episode of Season 1 featured an in-depth discussion with Gilbert King, author of the Pulitzer-prize winning novel “Devil in the Grove.”

GrayRobinson attorney Destiny Goede received the Jeb Bush Award for Outstanding Achievement this week.

The Jeb Bush Award, named for the former Governor and founder of the Florida Gubernatorial Fellows Program, provides a $5,000 scholarship to innovative fellows who identify critical state concerns and address them with exceptional policy proposals.

Gov. Ron DeSantis presented the award to Goede at the Governor’s Mansion in recognition of her “Funding Florida’s Future” proposal, which she drafted as a member of the Florida Gubernatorial Fellows Class XV.

The proposal outlined a framework for using private investment and electric vehicle infrastructure to offset the projected decline in state gas tax revenues through 2027 and ensure the State Transportation Trust Fund has the resources to continue funding transportation infrastructure projects.

Goede now works out of GrayRobinson’s Orlando office, focusing her practice on eminent domain and condemnation. She is a graduate of the University of Florida Levin College of Law and a former president of Florida Blue Key.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@BillScher: If DeSantis wins re-election, after governing as a relentless far-right culture warrior, I’d be inclined to stop referring to Florida as a swing state and Democrats should seriously question spending $100M+ there again in 2024

—@ChristinaPushaw: No, I think national democrats should donate $100 million to Florida candidates like the Grim Reaper, the fake whistleblower charged with stalking her former student, and Nikki Fried. That would be a very smart, winning strategy.

—@NateSilver538: I also think Florida’s trajectory is pretty unpredictable in the long run. In the short run, people are probably moving there in part because of its conservative politics. But by “fundamentals” (e.g., urban and very diverse), it ought to be purple if not even a little blue.

—@Jaso_Garcia: March 2021: Disney gives Ron DeSantis $50,000 April 2021: DeSantis helps Disney get a legislative carve-out to his tech “censorship” bill March 2022: Disney halts campaign contributions in Florida April 2022: DeSantis tells the Florida Legislature to take away Disney’s carve-out

—@JaredPolis: We will grant Mickey and Minnie full asylum in Colorado

—@MicheleforFL: I am currently sitting in the House Congressional Redistricting committee and the gaslighting and doublespeak (re: justifying disenfranchising Black folks) coming from the Governor’s office is astounding.

—@Kylamb8: Just wanted to say thank you for @libsoftiktok for your courage in dealing with the bullies. I have no investment in your account other than it’s disturbing what real people say on their social media voluntarily. But telling the truth made you a target and I’m sorry for that.

