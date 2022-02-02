Sunburn — The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics — 2.2.22

Good Wednesday morning.

Remember:

Rest In Peace — “Weather predicting Milltown Mel dies just before Groundhog Day” via Fox 5 NY — A weather-predicting groundhog died just before his annual big day, Groundhog Day. It is a day when tradition holds that if a groundhog sees its shadow, we can expect six more weeks of winter. If the groundhog doesn’t see its shadow, early spring is predicted. They said that this year’s celebration will be canceled because they don’t have time to find a replacement for Mel. Last year Milltown Mel did not see his shadow and predicted an early spring.

___

Slots still open — If you’re a lawmaker who is tired of seeing photos from your freshman term pop up on Florida Politics, you’re in luck.

Photographer Alex Workman will be in the Capitol Courtyard today to snap new headshots for any member who wants one. All you need to do is mark yourself down for a time, and we’ll handle the rest. If you have any questions, shoot an email to [email protected].

Sign up here.

___

Bettors have long viewed Gov. Ron DeSantis as the prohibitive favorite to win re-election in the fall. New betting lines show they’re more convinced than ever he’ll score another four years in the Governor’s mansion.

US-Bookies.com said DeSantis’ odds have improved to 1/5 — or 83.3% — since November, when he stood a still-strong 2/9 chance of winning re-election.

As his odds rise, those for Democrats U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried wilt. According to the oddsmaker, Crist went from a 10% chance of returning to his old job to a 9.1% chance. Fried, meanwhile, went from 10.5% to 7.7%.

The only Democrat in the race to see improvement was Sen. Annette Taddeo. She opened with a 1% chance to win two months ago and now stands a 3.9% chance.

The incumbent Governor also saw his stock rise among 2024 bettors.

His odds to be the Republican presidential nominee in two years improved from 5/1 (16.7%) in October to 9/2 (18.2%) today. Likewise, his odds of winning the presidency improved from 8/1 (11.1%) to 7/1 (12.5%). Donald Trump leads in the presidential market at 3/1 (25%), followed by Joe Biden at 9/2 (18.2%).

“DeSantis’ political outlook looks strong, as his odds for two major elections are trending in the right direction despite news suggesting a falling out with Trump,” a US-Bookies spokesperson said. “Given his strong position in both markets, the Florida Governor will have a difficult choice to make regarding which position to focus on.”

___

On Wednesday, a mobile billboard will appear outside The Capitol, calling out “Rona Ron” DeSantis for his “horrific” record on the COVID-19 pandemic. Protect Our Care Florida, the group behind the rolling attack ad, accuses the Governor of “denying science” by promoting treatments proven not to work on the omicron variant and downplaying vaccines and masks.

“DeSantis has remained committed to prolonging the pandemic by pandering to the most extreme parts of his base,” says a statement from the group.

The billboard will circle The Capitol between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Eastern time.

___

Love this — “St. Petersburg’s first Black Mayor raises Black History Month flag” via Colleen Wright of the Tampa Bay Times — On Tuesday, the first day of Black History Month, Ken Welch continued a tradition established in 2016 of raising the Woodson flag at City Hall. Dr. Carter Woodson, a historian known as the father of Black history, launched Negro History Week in 1926. In recognizing the contributions, struggle and achievements of Black Americans, Welch reminded the crowd how far St. Petersburg has come, from his election late last year to the swearing-in along with him of Richie Floyd, the first Black City Council member elected north of Central Avenue. Welch pointed to the city’s report of racial disparity in business contracts and structural racism study, which recommended reparations.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@RyanStyruck: The United States is now reporting 2,439 new coronavirus deaths per day, the highest seven-day average since Feb. 18, 2021, according to data from @CNN and Johns Hopkins University.

Tweet, tweet:

—@TimJDillon: Nice of the media to take a break from starting a war in the Ukraine to defame a podcaster for a week straight before going back to telling everyone why they should need permission slips to have birthday parties.

—@BrettPransky: While democracy falters, our press takes a “boys will be boys” approach to those who would destroy the American experiment while blaming the Dems for not instantly defeating a hate machine the right built over 50 years and funds with limitless corporate cash. It’s infuriating.

—@TarynFenske: @ChristinaPushaw is a friend to all of us and we support her. Any indication we don’t is trash. As a great leader once wisely pointed out, when the liberal media is obsessing over you and attacking you, you’re probably doing something right.

—@AnnaForFlorida: Pretty gross how many Florida conservatives tried to use the LIE that undocumented immigrants were at a Central Florida extended stay hotel to completely ignore and dismiss the VERY REAL nazis that are among us & empowered by that same xenophobic rhetoric.

Tweet, tweet:

—@Fineout: After swearing-in of newly-elected Rep. Daryl Campbell, House Speaker @ChrisSprowls says, “they only applaud that loudly for you” when you first come in and “when you leave.” After some groans, Sprowls says, “it’s true.”

Tweet, tweet:

Tweet, tweet:

Tweet, tweet:

—@CHeathWFTV: The hot takes from Florida sports Twitter about how “(Tom) Brady should go into the Hall of Fame as a Buccaneer” will be enough to power a small nation.