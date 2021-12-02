Sunburn — The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics — 12.2.21

By Peter Schorsch

The Florida Chamber of Commerce’s 14th Insurance Summit kicks off today, bringing together insurance policy experts from across the nation and a handful of other countries in Tampa to discuss ways to “insure Florida’s future” — pun intended.

The Summit begins with a table-setter talk from Florida Chamber President and CEO Mark Wilson titled “Planning for Florida’s Insurance Future,” followed by Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, who will detail the current state of Florida’s insurance industry.

A slew of speakers will follow, delivering presentations and participating in panel discussions on all aspects of the broad insurance market.

One particularly timely segment will delve into how insurers and other stakeholders have responded to events such as the Surfside condo collapse.

It will feature Joy Ryan, a shareholder at top insurance lobbying firm Meenan PA, moderating a panel including Florida Building Commission Chair James Schock, Citizens Property Insurance COO Kelly Booten, Carlton Fields Of Counsel Bill Sklar, USI Insurance Services Senior Vice President Adam Lopatin.

Property insurance, in particular, has been a pressing issue in Florida. Rates are rising year after year, and lawmakers have attempted to steady them with bills to curb litigation. Citizens Communications Chief Christine Ashburn will expound on how the litigation landscape impacts the state in a conversation with the Personal Insurance Federation of Florida President Michael Carlson.

On Friday, attendees will get a historical perspective on how the Legislature has responded to challenges facing the market from a set of former lawmakers who chaired the major insurance policy committees — former Sen. Garrett Richter and former Reps. Dennis Ross and Bryan Nelson.

Former Insurance Commissioners Kevin McCarty and Tom Gallagher will join them on a panel moderated by lobbyist Tim Meenan.

A full agenda for the Insurance Summit is available online.

