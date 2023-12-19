Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 12.19.23

Good Tuesday morning.

Breaking overnight — “U.S. intelligence finds Cuba tried to influence Florida races during 2022 Elections” via Michael Wilner of the Miami Herald — The Cuban government conducted influence operations in the United States “aimed at denigrating specific U.S. candidates in Florida” during the 2022 Midterm Elections, the U.S. intelligence community said. The report, released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, said that Cuban officials worked to build relationships with members of the American media who held critical views of Havana’s critics in Congress and that a network of social media accounts “almost certainly covertly tied” to Cuba “amplified derogatory content” on U.S. politicians viewed as hostile to the Cuban state. The declassified portion of the intelligence assessment does not name any specific individuals who were targeted, and much of the report’s section on Cuba’s activities is redacted. The assessment also does not say how effective Havana’s influence campaign was on Florida’s elections.

We have some bad news for the embattled Chair of the Florida GOP.

A poll of Sarasota County and Manatee County Republicans shows voters rallying behind rape victims. It also shows they don’t like Christian Ziegler if they know him at all.

Survivor PAC commissioned a survey of Republican Primary voters and tested both the favorability of local politicians and feelings on victim advocacy. That poll shows Ziegler underwater with the community who once elected him to the Sarasota County Commission.

Only about 14% have a favorable view of the current Republican Party of Florida Chair. Meanwhile, 22% have a negative view. Another 6% have a mixed view and 9% declined to answer. About 48% of voters did not recognize Ziegler’s name, even as it appears in major headlines daily.

Ziegler remains under active criminal investigation after a woman accused him of raping her in a Sarasota apartment. Ziegler has maintained that a sexual encounter in October with the woman was consensual.

Over the course of the investigation, Ziegler and his wife, Sarasota County School Board member Bridget Ziegler, told police they had a three-way sexual encounter with the woman more than a year ago, investigation documents show.

A video taken of the October encounter by Christian Ziegler contradicts key portions of the accuser’s account to police, which raised questions about whether prosecutors will pursue charges.

But the Survivor PAC poll gives reason to think Republican voters are willing to give victims the benefit of the doubt.

Of note, Christian Ziegler doesn’t hold public office right now, but Bridget Ziegler does. She at least breaks even in terms of public opinion, with about 20% voicing a positive view of the School Board member while 20% hold a negative view. Another 6% saw a little favorable and a little unfavorable and 6% chose not to rate her. As with her husband, about 48% did not recognize the official’s name.

Moms for Liberty, a group Bridget Ziegler co-founded, fares much better with the electorate. About 35% of GOP voters hold a positive view of the group and only 11% hold a negative view.

As for other polls in the region, most state GOP figures and longtime public servants are in better shape than either of the Zieglers.

About 81% of Republicans in the region, for example, have a favorable view of Gov. Ron DeSantis and 76% have a favorable opinion of former President Donald Trump. An interesting side note: While DeSantis has better favorable ratings, 59% of Republicans in the region want Trump as the GOP nominee for President compared to 22% who favor DeSantis.

About 61% have a positive opinion about U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, a GOP incumbent up for re-election next year. By comparison, 71% have a positive opinion of U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, a Republican re-elected in 2022.

U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, a Longboat Key Republican who represented part of the region since his election in 2006, has a favorable rating from 40% of GOP voters and an unfavorable rating from 16%. About 29% of voters don’t recognize him.

Pollsters also gauged public opinion on several state lawmakers, including state Sen. Joe Gruters and state Reps. Mike Beltran, Tommy Gregory, Fiona McFarland and Will Robinson. More than half of voters said they did not recognize any of the state officials. But unlike either of the Zieglers, all lawmakers were firmly above water with those voters who knew their names.

Pollsters asked a number of questions about rape advocacy. About 77% of those polled said they would be more likely to vote for a candidate who will advocate for survivors of rape and sexual assault, to reducing barriers to reporting, and who promote survivors’ healing while holding offenders accountable. Only 15% were less likely to support a candidate focused on those issues.

About 71% of candidates also supported allowing for early evidence rape kits to be used as evidence of sexual assault, with the question noting that is faster than waiting four to six hours at a hospital for an exam. About 37% of those surveyed feel police take rape allegations seriously enough, while 26% said law enforcement does not.

While the tough-on-rapists stance may be predictable in any community, the survey conducted of Sarasota and Manatee County voters took place as a particular case makes local and national headlines.

Pollsters also tested opinions on crime overall, with 65% of GOP voters saying they were at least somewhat concerned with violent crime affecting their families. About 52% of those polled said crime had stayed the same in their area in recent years, though far more viewed it as an increasing problem, 30%, than a decreasing one, 6%.

About 75% of voters were concerned at some level about rising antisemitism in Florida.

—@MonmouthPoll: @POTUS (Joe) Biden job rating drops to all time low since taking office. 34% approve

Thank you, President Biden & Dr Jill Biden for the invitation to The White House. Our grandkids enjoyed the unforgettable experience. Making memories. Thank you for your leadership. #WHChristmas

#WHHolidays pic.twitter.com/LobsRikjWC — Susan L. Valdés (@SusanLValdesFL) December 18, 2023

I arrived in Israel this morning, and we drove to the Dead Sea to meet with refugees from Be’eri – tonight we’re about a mile from the Gaza border, tanks firing almost every minute, while we make dinner for a group of brave young women. pic.twitter.com/gun2I6LxdJ — Sen. Jason Pizzo (@senpizzo) December 18, 2023

—@KitMaherCNN: DeSantis on Jeff Roe resignation at Never Back Down “I’m not involved in any of that … it’s a separate entity. this just happens and it’s not in my purview” “It’s not a distraction for me . I know media may want to do it, but at the end of the day, I’m focused on the mission.”

—@SenRickScott: The @CFBPlayoff’s decision will deny significant financial & economic opportunities for #FSU, our student athletes, the City of Tallahassee & the State of Florida. It’s bigger than college football & I won’t stop fighting for Florida, our students & our universities

—@Schwanksta: It appears we have reached the “too much good journalism published in a short period of time because of poor award-related incentives” part of the year

All too often our seniors are forgotten during the holidays. I am so proud of our Senate Staff for their generosity in helping make sure local seniors are included this holiday season! @ElderCareBB https://t.co/EzSHcoFZi6 — Kathleen Passidomo (@Kathleen4SWFL) December 18, 2023

“Ron DeSantis’ campaign and super PAC hit with a complaint by a watchdog group” via Natasha Korecki of NBC News — Campaign Legal Center, a nonprofit watchdog group, alleged coordination between the two entities in violation of federal election laws.

“Never PAC has for months coordinated its activities with and made in-kind contributions to DeSantis and his campaign committee, contravening the explicit legal requirement that super PACs must remain ‘independent’ of — i.e.,, not coordinate with or make contributions to — federal candidates or their campaigns,” the complaint filed with the Federal Election Commission stated.

A watchdog group is calling out Ron DeSantis and Never Back Down for illegal coordination.

The complaint follows a litany of reporting on the recent upheaval at Never Back Down, most recently with the departure of its chief operative, Jeff Roe.

DeSantis campaign representative Andrew Romeo dismissed the complaint.

“This baseless complaint is just another example of how the Left is terrified of Ron DeSantis and will stoop to anything to stop him. The FEC has made clear they won’t take action based upon unverified rumors and innuendo, and that’s the false information this politically motivated complaint is based on. The Left has tried to stop DeSantis in the past and failed, and they will fail again this time,” Romeo said in a statement.

The super PAC is heavily invested in DeSantis’ Iowa ground game, which the candidate has held up as a top weapon in his arsenal to compete in the first-in-the-nation caucus state.

On Monday, Never Back Down “hosted” DeSantis’ events in the state. At one of the stops, DeSantis was asked about Roe’s recent departure.

“It’s a separate entity. And so, it’s just, this stuff just happens,” DeSantis said. “And it’s not in my purview.”

“Poll shows voters starting to sour on DeSantis” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — Florida voters are starting to turn on DeSantis, according to new polling from Progress Florida and Florida Watch. The organizations, collectively known as the Florida Communications and Research Hub, asked voters whether they approved of the candidate and found him underwater 52%-45%. DeSantis’ favorability rating is also in the negative, 50%-45%. Compared to a year ago, when DeSantis was re-elected by nearly 20 points, the Hub’s polling shows nothing short of a nose-dive. As recently as February, the Governor’s approval rating was in the positive by double digits. By May it was a coin flip. “As Gov. Ron DeSantis has traveled the country speaking to voters in other states, his constituents in Florida are growing increasingly dissatisfied with the job he is doing to address the issues impacting their daily lives here at home,” Florida Watch Executive Director Josh Weierbach said.

DeSantis sinks in the polls. Will ‘please clap’ be coming soon?

“DeSantis falls to third place in Ohio” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis has talked up his Rust Belt ties, but new polling shows they aren’t as strong as steel after all, in Ohio at least. The bad news from the Buckeye State comes from a survey from the Buckeye Values PAC, which shows DeSantis at 11%, 50 points behind Trump and 4 points behind Nikki Haley. Haley has traded places with DeSantis in the order of candidates in this poll, gaining 4 points since October while DeSantis dropped 3 points. Trump was at 59% in October and is at 61% in the December survey of 600 likely voters conducted between Dec. 12 and Dec. 14. The Ohio Republican Party is already endorsing Trump, making the unusual decision to do so ahead of the state’s Presidential Primary March 19, an event when 78 delegates will be allocated to the winner.

“With his super PAC in disarray, DeSantis aims to stay on offense” via Kellen Browning and Nicholas Nehamas of The New York Times — In the months since it was founded, the super PAC Never Back Down has burned through tens of millions of dollars and changed its mission and strategy without much success. Four weeks before the first nominating contests in Iowa, it now faces questions about whether what remains is enough to have an impact, without much time to refocus or rebuild. So instead, DeSantis and his allies sought to go on offense against his rivals for the Republican nomination — most notably Trump, who is cruising in Iowa, and Haley, who is challenging him most directly — something he has struggled to do on the debate stage. While DeSantis sought to project strength and competence on the campaign trail, behind-the-scenes infighting at Never Back Down frequently overshadowed his efforts.

“Top Donald Trump adviser dunks on Jeff Roe after departure from pro-DeSantis super PAC” via Kelly Garrity of POLITICO — Just over an hour after the news broke late Saturday, Trump took to social media to deliver the message to his 6.5 million followers. “Roe is out — GAME OVER for DeSanctimonious,” Trump posted on Truth Social. Roe, a top strategist for the main super PAC supporting DeSantis’ presidential campaign, had just announced his resignation — the latest high-level member to depart the organization. Roe’s departure from the PAC, Never Back Down, came within hours of a Washington Post account of the turmoil that rocked the organization in recent weeks. The group fired three of its top officials two weeks ago, including the super PAC’s chief executive officer. The Board Chair, former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt, also left, as did the organization’s President, Chris Jankowski.

Spotted — DeSantis appeared on MSNBC’s Morning Joe Monday morning, talking about his ground game in Iowa: “We’re going to have the biggest organization and support going into a Caucus that anyone can remember.”

To watch the spot, please click on the image below:

“Nikki Haley slams DeSantis for stumping in Iowa with Tom Massie, who’s opposed votes condemning antisemitism” via Thomas Beaumont of The Associated Press — “You can’t be pro-Israel and bring the most anti-Israel Republican into this state, who voted against fighting antisemitism on college campuses,” Haley said. “And that’s who he brought to your state.” Coming at the end of a campaign event in Des Moines, Haley’s criticism of DeSantis for campaigning with Massie Saturday marks the increased pressure for the two to emerge from Iowa as the stronger alternative to Trump. Massie has previously critiqued antisemitism-related legislation as restricting free speech and voting against related GOP-sponsored resolutions since the Israel-Hamas war began. “Ron DeSantis has been the clearest, most consistent pro-Israel candidate in the race,” DeSantis’ campaign Press Secretary Bryan Griffin said. “He has unequivocally supported Israel in exterminating Hamas.”

“DeSantis brutally heckled during Iowa campaign event” via Giulia Carbonaro of Newsweek — With Iowa’s Caucuses now less than a month away, DeSantis’ dwindling 2024 campaign appears far from taking off in the state after DeSantis was heckled during a speech at a town hall in Altoona Sunday night. The Republican Governor, who launched his bid for 2024 in May but whose campaign has failed to pick up steam since then, was speaking of his administration’s successes at the Fireside Grill in Altoona when he was repeatedly interrupted by a woman asking about “a sex offender going to school.” “We beat Fauci on COVID, we beat, we beat …,” DeSantis said before being interrupted by a woman asking, “Then what happened? You have a sex offender going to school.”

Matt Gaetz stumps for Trump in Iowa — Trump 2024 highlighted U.S. Rep. Gaetz’s weekend visit to Iowa in support of the former President’s campaign. The campaign said Gaetz “visited the Team Trump Cedar Rapids Office, met with caucus goers at The Crowbar, spoke to a packed house of supporters in Cedar Rapids, and made a final stop to the Team Trump Iowa HQ in Urbandale.” Gaetz was one of the first members of Florida’s GOP congressional delegation to endorse Trump’s comeback bid.

SFA Fund taunts DeSantis in new Iowa ad — Pro-Haley political committee SFA Fund released a new ad in Iowa titled, “Phony, Failing,” spotlighting DeSantis’ “disastrous dumpster fire of a campaign where he spends his time out Trumping Donald Trump.” The 30-second ad features side-by-sides of DeSantis and Trump where the Governor appears to be mimicking the former President’s hand gestures. The ad asserts DeSantis would be “a weaker nominee than Trump” while claiming Haley is the only one of the three who would win a head-to-head. “Ron DeSantis: Too lame to lead. Too weak to win,” the ad narrator says.

To watch the ad, please click the image below:

“Joe Biden said to be increasingly frustrated by dismal poll numbers” via Tyler Pager of The Washington Post — The night before Biden departed Washington to celebrate Thanksgiving on Nantucket, Massachusetts, he gathered his closest aides for a meeting in the White House residence. After pardoning a pair of turkeys, an annual White House tradition, Biden delivered some stern words for the small group assembled: His poll numbers were unacceptably low, and he wanted to know what his team and his campaign were doing about it. He complained that his economic message had done little to move the ball, even as the economy was growing and unemployment was falling.

“Trump polls shot upward after indictments started.” via Byron York of the Washington Examiner — Sometimes the poll numbers for Trump look downright crazy. Over the weekend, Fox News released a new national survey that showed Trump leading with 69% support, as opposed to 12% for DeSantis and 9% for Haley. Meanwhile, the Haley campaign is excited about a new CBS News poll showing the former South Carolina Governor gaining on Trump in New Hampshire. The poll found Trump with 44% and Haley with 29% — a 15-point difference that qualifies as a horse race in this political season. Trump’s national lead, now 50.6 points over DeSantis in the RealClearPolitics average of polls, appears to have been turbocharged by the indictments. Without the indictments, there is no telling where the GOP race would be today.

Indictments fail to slow the Trump Train.

“Behind the curtain — Another Trump 2025 edge: A compliant Congress” via Jim VandeHei and Mike Allen of Axios — If Trump wins next year, he’d have much greater power than in his first term — and fewer restraints on carrying out his political agenda. That’s thanks to the trifecta of a more compliant cabinet, government workforce and Congress. We’ve shown how Trump would stack his cabinet and government with pre-vetted loyalists. This column is about the third reason he’d be able to move faster to punish enemies and impose his policies: very Trumpy congressional Republicans.

“Tim Scott emerges as a 2024 kingmaker as rivals court his endorsement” via Shelby Talcott of Semafor — Haley called Sen. Scott Friday seeking his endorsement and she’s not the only candidate courting him. Haley texted her fellow South Carolinian after he dropped out last month as well but did not make an explicit ask for his endorsement at that time. The new push for Scott’s backing comes as a new CBS News poll shows her surging into second place in New Hampshire, where consolidating support from independents and moderates could be critical to making the race competitive. Trump has also privately pushed Scott for his endorsement, the source told Semafor. The two have kept in touch since the Senator ended his campaign; Scott was one of the only opponents who seemed able to remain on Trump’s good side as he ran against him for office.

“DeSantis seeks energy-saving rebates in apparent change of heart” via Jeffrey Schweers of the Orlando Sentinel — In an apparent about-face, DeSantis is trying to reclaim some of the $346 million in federal funds he rejected six months ago when he vetoed $30 million for the state to administer a home energy rebate program. At the same time, a group of Florida congressional Democrats has introduced a bill that would allow city and county governments to run the home energy rebate program so that low-income Floridians can upgrade appliances and lower their energy bills. “Gov. DeSantis’ harmful decision to block hundreds of millions of federal dollars to help Florida families adopt clean energy makes it clear we cannot count on our state leadership to help us fight the climate crisis, but we won’t take no for an answer,” said Rep. Maxwell Alejandro Frost. The bill introduced last week would create the Reforming Energy-Efficient Buildings and Appliances Tax Exemptions Act.

On second thought, DeSantis says OK to federal funds to lessen emissions.

“Florida the only state to turn down millions to lessen emissions, feds say” via Jack Prator and Max Chesnes if the Tampa Bay Times — Congress in 2021 provided $6.4 billion to states to curb tailpipe emissions and reduce the effects of climate change. Florida was set to receive $320 million, the third most of any state. The state Department of Transportation began drafting a plan to add trucker parking at rest stops, which staff said could fix the statewide shortage that kept drivers on the road longer, polluting more, as they searched for a place to stop. The plan also suggested spending the money on things like electric buses and roundabouts, which reduce the amount of time idling cars sputter out climate-warming emissions at traffic lights.

“Former pilot says the FAA appears to be investigating Florida’s top law enforcement agency” via Matt Dixon of NBC News — A former state pilot says he has been interviewed as part of an investigation being conducted by Biden’s administration into Florida’s top police agency. The scrutiny centers around the aviation unit, which earlier this year admitted that a policy of carrying out flights to stop migrants from coming into the Florida Keys, which was championed by DeSantis, put its own pilots in danger. The potential investigation into the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is mentioned in a letter dated Dec. 2, which was sent to Florida’s chief inspector general by former FDLE pilot Robert Robbins. In the letter, a copy of which was obtained by NBC News, Robbins outlined a series of alleged policy and legal violations.

“Biden’s embrace of stricter border measures puts him at odds with key allies tasked with selling his re-election” via Priscilla Alvarez and Camila DeChalus of CNN — Biden’s concessions on border policy to get Ukraine aid passed have put him at odds with key allies who will be charged with mobilizing voters, underscoring the political headwinds the Biden campaign faces in the upcoming election. Border security remains a political liability for Biden heading into 2024, as polls reveal voter dissatisfaction over the President’s handling of migration at the Southern border. Since taking office, his administration has grappled with record-high arrests at the U.S.-Mexico border amid unprecedented migration in the Western Hemisphere — contributing to a shift toward stricter immigration measures within the administration.

Calling for stricter border policies pits Joe Biden against those who are trying to get him re-elected.

“White House plans one more Ukraine aid package, then up to Congress” via Reuters — Biden is planning one more military aid package in December for Ukraine in its war against Russia, the White House said, then further assistance to Kyiv will require an agreement in Congress where prospects for a deal were uncertain. “When that one’s done … we will have no more replenishment authority available to us and we’re going to need Congress to act without delay,” White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said. The White House has warned that U.S. aid will run out by the year’s end for Ukraine’s fight to retake territory occupied by Russian forces since it invaded in February 2022. Talks continued Monday in the Senate, where Democrats have a slim majority, on a deal that would include aid for Ukraine and Israel as well as new measures to improve security at the U.S.-Mexico border.

“Where no Congress has gone before: Facing galactic-scale fiscal cliff and border security threats” via Chad Pergram of Fox News — There’s a rush this week to secure a border security accord in the Senate. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has shuttled back and forth to the Capitol multiple times for talks with Sens. Chris Murphy and James Lankford. Things are so serious that Sen. Kyrsten Sinema even declared she’d “be wearing jeans” to weekend negotiating sessions. “This place is like a Star Trek episode,” opined Sen. Thom Tillis. “You think the world is going to end and then they fix it in five minutes.” So, are the Klingons bearing down on the U.S. Capitol this holiday season? We’ll know soon. If Congress scored a deal on border security, it would certainly be where no Congress has gone before. But the bottom line is that nothing is going to happen quickly on a border package.

“Social Security Chief apologizes to Congress for misleading testimony on overpayments” via David Hilzenrath, KFF Health News, Jodie Fleischer, and Cox Media Group — The head of the Social Security Administration has sent a letter of apology to members of Congress about testimony in which she understated the extent of the agency’s overpayments to beneficiaries. “I want to apologize for any confusion or misunderstanding during the October hearing,” acting Commissioner Kilolo Kijakazi wrote in a letter dated Dec. 11. Kijakazi sent the letter days after KFF Health News and Cox Media Group reported that the agency has been demanding money back from more than 2 million people a year — more than twice as many as Kijakazi disclosed to a House panel at an Oct. 18 hearing.

“The U.S. is suffering from chronic drug shortages — Congress must act” via Randall Lutter of The Hill — Shortages of drugs and biologics in the U.S. have been the subject of multiple congressional hearings recently. Economists teach that shortages are generally self-correcting because excess demand typically drives up prices, boosting incentives to increase production. But the number, persistence and scope of shortages for FDA-regulated pharmaceuticals indicate that the usual private and government mechanisms to resolve these vexing problems are not working. Congress should step in to demand FDA do more to explain its actions to avoid and mitigate shortages, and to increase supplies. FDA data on the number of shortages does not fully convey the problem. Drug shortages in the U.S. affect scores of widely used older drugs, including injectable dextrose, sodium chloride and water, as well as other sterile injectable products used in common medical treatments.

“Vern Buchanan wants to chip away at PGA’s tax-exempt status” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Congress could soon chip away at the Professional Golf Association’s (PGA) tax-exempt status. U.S. Rep. Buchanan said it’s time the country called a penalty on the nonprofit status enjoyed by the sports league. Buchanan filed a bipartisan bill with U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson, a California Democrat, that would strip the PGA of its tax-exempt status. The lawmakers want to count a stroke against the PGA for its decision to merge with LIV Golf, a league largely owned by Saudi Arabia. “With billions of dollars in annual revenue and record profits streaming in, coupled with their looming partnership with Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, why in the world should hardworking American taxpayers subsidize the PGA’s tax-exempt status?” Buchanan said.

“Javier Milei’s friend in Washington” via Eric Mazail-Eimil of POLITICO — Argentina’s newly elected libertarian President Milei, who has been compared to Trump and ex-Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro, has few friends in Buenos Aires’ political establishment. But as Milei takes office, amid brash populist promises to subject his country’s wayward economy to “shock therapy” and stem decades of runaway inflation and economic stagnation, he has gained a valuable friend in Washington — Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, the House Foreign Affairs Western Hemisphere Subcommittee Chair. “We need to help Argentina because they are going to be the trailblazers. That country is going to set the course and point of reference for the rest of Latin America as to the way that a country should be governed,” Salazar said. “Free market economy, small government, individual liberties, freedom, private sector, no corruption, that’s what we’re trying to do.”

“Lawmaker refiles bill to ban pride flag from government buildings” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — City hall flagpoles around Florida could lose some color if a bill by Rep. David Borrero passes in the upcoming Session. Borrero refiled a proposal (HB 901) that would prohibit local governments and agencies from flying the LGBTQ pride flag or any other banner representing a social or political position. “The government agency must remain neutral when representing political viewpoints in displaying or erecting a flag,” the measure says. As written, HB 901 would ban local governments, government agencies and public schools, colleges and universities from displaying any flag that represents a partisan, racial, sexual, gender or political viewpoint.

Sked

— 8 a.m. The state Elections Canvassing Commission, made up of DeSantis and Cabinet members, will certify the results of the Dec. 5 Special Election in Miami-Dade County’s House District 118 won by Mike Redondo. DeSantis and Cabinet members will participate by phone. Public access will be in the Cabinet Meeting Room.

— After the Elections Canvassing Commission meeting. DeSantis and the Cabinet meet to address several issues, including land-conservation proposals. DeSantis and Cabinet members will participate by phone. Public access will also be in the Cabinet Meeting Room.

— 11 a.m. The Economic Estimating Conference meets to discuss interest rates for calculating state appropriations. Room 117, Knott Building.

— 11:30 a.m. The Economic Estimating Conference meets to discuss Florida’s economy. Room 117, Knott Building.

Happening today — House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell will host a holiday open house: 5:30 p.m. Driskell district office, 13250 North 56th St., Suite 103, Tampa.

Happening today — Sen. Nick DiCeglie will hold a Christmas party: 5:30 p.m. Bascom’s Chop House, 3665 Ulmerton Road, Clearwater.

“Gas prices in Florida are cheapest in two years. Will they stay low for Christmas travel?” via the Miami Herald — Gas prices are now the lowest in two years. The average cost in the state Sunday was $2.86 a gallon. The lower prices come as people hit the roads in the week leading to Christmas. “Pump prices are falling at the perfect time, as more than 6 million Floridians prepare to take a road trip for the year-end holidays,” said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. In the Miami area, gas prices dipped more than 10 cents to average less than $3 a gallon. In the Bradenton area, gas prices averaged $2.83 a gallon. And in Orlando, home to the theme parks, gas prices are $2.73 to start the week.

Hispanic Police Officers Association endorses Rick Scott — The Hispanic Police Officers Association is endorsing Scott’s re-election campaign. “Having served as Florida’s Governor and now as a Senator, Rick Scott has been supportive of the Hispanic Community and law enforcement. Sen. Scott values building safe communities and supports the brave men and women who safeguard them. The Hispanic Police Officers Association is proud to endorse Sen. Rick Scott for re-election,” HPOA President Carlos Arguelles said in a news release.

“Neal Dunn announces he will seek re-election in CD 2” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — U.S. Rep. Dunn formally launched his campaign for re-election. He will be running for a fifth consecutive term. “My wife and I prayed a lot about this decision. What it ultimately came down to is our grandkids,” the Panama City Republican said. “I look at them and ask what kind of country, and world, do we want to leave for them? Right now, the future looks dicey. Russia is on the march. China is on the march, and we are over $33 trillion in debt, spending money foolishly, and our elite institutions are increasingly hostile to our traditional values.” He wants to push back against that and keep Republicans in control of the U.S. House.

“Rachelle Litt campaign for HD 94 lands Ruth’s List Florida endorsement” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Abortion rights group Ruth’s List Florida is officially backing former Palm Beach Gardens Mayor Litt’s campaign for House District 94. The organization threw its emphatic support behind Litt, one of six candidates running to succeed term-limited Rep. Rick Roth next year, earlier this month. In a statement, the self-described “only organization dedicated to electing Democratic, pro-choice women in Florida,” described Litt as an “experienced public servant” who is “no stranger to winning tough races.” CEO Christina Diamond said Ruth’s List Florida is proud to endorse Litt “as she expands her reach of public service.” “We’re committed to electing strong and experienced Democratic pro-choice women who can be a voice of reason on both sides of the political aisle,” she said.

Never too early to save the date:

“Absentee Mayor: Miami’s Francis Suarez blurs line between public duty, pursuit of wealth” via Sarah Blaskey, Joey Flechas, Tess Riski and Susan Merriam of the Miami Herald — When Miami residents ask where in the world their Mayor is, the answer is: It’s anybody’s guess. Once a regular presence, Mayor Suarez now rarely attends Commission meetings. His office frequently sits empty. His mayoral calendar is often marked busy with no further details, sometimes for weeks at a time. As it turns out, Suarez is often not in the city he was elected to lead. The Mayor spent at least 85 days outside Miami in 2022, including about half those days abroad, primarily in the Middle East, according to a Miami Herald analysis of city records. He spent almost a week in Qatar, two weeks in Saudi Arabia, and a few days in the United Arab Emirates.

“$130M grant is major boost to replacing St. Lucie River railroad bridge in Stuart” via Keith Burbank of Treasure Coast Newspapers — The federal government will provide major funding for the replacement of the aging railroad bridge over the St. Lucie River. The city of Stuart is receiving a $130.5 million “megagrant” toward the replacement of the bridge, U.S. Rep. Brian Mast’s Office announced. The total replacement cost is estimated at $218 million. Replacement of the bridge is a key component of Brightline’s operations between Miami and Orlando, which began in September. It’s the only single-track stretch along the entire rail corridor. Not only has the safety of the bridge been a concern, but the maritime community has voiced concerns for more than a decade about the problems the bridge creates for navigation by its frequent closings to allow trains to cross.

“Ex-Parkland deputy’s defense team says he had ‘no legal duty’ to stop ‘deranged criminal’ in Stoneman Douglas mass shooting” via Rafael Olmeda of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Tensions flared in a Broward courtroom as former Broward School Resource Officer Scot Peterson and Andrew Pollack, whose daughter was killed in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, came face to face for the first time in years. Pollack and more than a dozen other survivors and family members of slain victims are suing Peterson for failing to stop the Parkland mass shooting that took place Feb. 14, 2018, claiming the lives of 17 victims and injuring 17 more, some critically. Peterson has already been cleared of criminal charges connected to the incident.

“Miami GOP up-and-comer arrested and charged in storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6” via Verónica Egui Brito of the Miami Herald — A 23-year-old Miami Lakes woman who traveled in Miami Republican circles has been arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges related to her role in storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, the U.S. Justice Department said. Barbara Balmaseda, who interned for U.S. Sen. Rubio between 2018 and 2019, according to Miami New Times, was arrested in Miami Lakes. She has been charged in a criminal complaint with obstructing an official proceeding, a felony, and misdemeanor counts of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building or grounds, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

“Fact check: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy did not buy a $20M Vero Beach mansion” via Gianna Montesano and Joedy McCreary of Treasure Coast Newspapers — Zelenskyy didn’t buy a house on the Treasure Coast. A post shared to Facebook and X, formerly Twitter, claiming that Zelenskyy bought a $20 million mansion in Vero Beach has gone viral and was fact-checked on both social media sites. Lauren Witzke — a right-wing activist who ran unsuccessfully in the 2020 U.S. Senate Republican Primary from Delaware and now owns property in Vero Beach — posted the item and has received more than 9 million views, 12,000 reposts and 23,000 likes on X.

“Dolphins owner Stephen Ross pivots to philanthropy: What he plans for West Palm Beach students” via Alexandra Clough of the Palm Beach Post — For more than 20 years, real estate mogul Ross has invested billions of dollars in West Palm Beach, starting with the creation of The Square, initially known as CityPlace, and then widening his interests to include hotels, offices and residences throughout the city. Last week, Ross announced he is giving $8 million to a new endeavor: Helping the city’s children prepare for and attend college. During a news conference held Monday, Dec. 11 at Gaines Park in the city’s northwest neighborhood, the Miami Dolphins owner flexed his philanthropic muscles and announced the creation of a new nonprofit, Related Together. Related Together’s first initiative is The Stephen M. Ross Emerging Scholars Program at Palm Beach State College.

“Here’s how your state legislators want to spend tax money on Brevard projects” via Dave Berman of Florida Today — State legislators representing Brevard County have filed over 200 appropriation requests in advance of the two-month Session of the Legislature that starts Jan. 9. Requests submitted by local legislators run the gamut, with one major category being environmental projects. Requests also have been submitted for Brevard Public Schools, Florida Institute of Technology, Eastern Florida State College, the Brevard Zoo’s proposed aquarium at Port Canaveral, other tourism attractions, road projects, health care projects and nonprofit entities. Some members of the seven-member Brevard delegation have submitted requests for statewide projects or projects in other counties, but most are targeted for the county or counties they represent.

“Is Pine Hills shooter Keith Moses mentally competent to stand trial? A judge promised to decide in 2024.” via Cristóbal Reyes of the Orlando Sentinel — An Orange County judge indicated he will decide in 2024 whether Moses, accused of the horrific killings of three people earlier this year including a nine-year-old girl and a TV journalist, is mentally competent to stand trial after a hearing stalled because Moses failed to attend. The question of Moses’ competency arose in court in September when defense attorney J. Edwin Mills said his client refused to meet with his attorneys on three separate occasions. In that hearing, Moses gave a head nod to Circuit Judge Robert Egan to indicate he didn’t understand what was going on, Spectrum News 13 reported. Egan appointed two mental health experts to evaluate Moses.

“Oops: DeSantis snubs Tampa Bay in storm update” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — DeSantis on Sunday sent an update on the severe weather event that affected most of his state over the weekend, strong winds, a lot of rain and many homes and streets flooded. But his update ignored parts of the state, including one of its most populous regions and an area that saw significant damage from the storm — the Tampa Bay region. While he calls out Big Bend and the Nature Coast, as well as the Panhandle, the Interstate 4 corridor, the Florida East Coast and the Keys, there isn’t a single mention of anywhere in the Tampa Bay region, other than to note that Florida Commerce had activated the Business Damage Assessment Survey for Pinellas, Hillsborough, Manatee and Pasco counties. And it wasn’t just DeSantis.

“University of Tampa names its 11th President after monthslong search” via Divya Kumar of the Tampa Bay Times — The University of Tampa has named Texas Christian University Provost Teresa Abi-Nader Dahlberg as its next President. Following a monthslong search that saw more than 160 candidates apply, Dahlberg was named the successor to outgoing President Ronald Vaughn, who has led the university for almost 30 years. A news release said Dahlberg, who will begin June 1, has over 20 years of higher education experience as a professor of Computer Science and university administrator. The release called her “an advocate of student success, innovative academic programs and inclusivity initiatives.”

“Florida Supreme Court expediting case of North Florida’s Black congressional district” via Michael Moline of Florida Phoenix — The Florida Supreme Court will fast-track an appeal attempting to restore a North Florida congressional district capable of sending a Black representative to Washington, one the Legislature dismantled last year at the insistence of DeSantis. Justices gave attorneys for the state until Dec. 29 to file legal arguments in the case. Both the groups and the state have agreed that the case needs a speedy resolution ahead of next year’s congressional elections. On Dec. 1, the Florida 1st District Court of Appeal upheld DeSantis’ district map, which divided Black voters in North Florida between five new districts dominated by White Republicans. The old district, referred to in court proceedings as Benchmark District 5, stretched some 200 miles between Jacksonville and Black-majority Gadsden County, including portions of Tallahassee, covering the state’s old plantation belt.

“City will open bids Wednesday for hiring newest addition to its stadium negotiating team” via David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union — The city of Jacksonville is moving closer to hiring a firm that will help crunch the numbers on construction costs for a massive renovation of EverBank Stadium as talks between the city and the Jaguars move forward. The city will open bids next Wednesday from firms interested in working on “preconstruction and planning of these potential future improvements,” according to the request for proposals issued by the city Public Works Department. The firm selected by the city after those bids are scored will be the latest addition to Jacksonville’s team of negotiators led by Mike Weinstein and Sidley Austin, a Chicago-based law firm that has experience in such stadium deals and lease agreements.

“Gainesville City Manager warns GRU Authority action could lead to drastic budget cuts” via Nora O’Neill of the Gainesville Sun — The Gainesville City Manager wrote a memo to the Mayor Monday warning him of the dramatic budget cuts the city would have to make if the Gainesville Regional Utilities Authority Board decides to slash the portion of money the utility gives the city each year. The government services contribution (GSC), money given to the general government from GRU each year, was decreased by 55.4% for fiscal year 2024, a reduction of $19 million, in order to help pay off some of the $315 million of GRU debt. The change forced the city to raise taxes, cut over 100 jobs and increase utility rates for next year. Now, the GRU Authority Board is discussing even more cuts to the GSC.

“Negotiations with 20 Commissioners in 4 counties ends with M.E.’s Office going to Milton” via Tom McLaughlin of the Pensacola News Journal — After years of painstaking negotiation, a deal has been struck to bring the First Judicial Circuit’s Medical Examiner’s Office to Milton in Santa Rosa County, a location closer to the center of the four counties it serves than its current site at Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola. The Santa Rosa County Commission voted unanimously Thursday to go along with a deal already finalized in Escambia, Okaloosa and Walton counties. An $18 million facility is to be built on 4.5 acres of land near the new County Courthouse. Commissioner James Calkins, who on Monday had voiced objections to the funding formula to be used to cover the $18 million cost of design and construction of a new building, was not in attendance at the meeting.

“‘Bigger than college football’: Scott keeps probing FSU playoff snub” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — The college football regular season is over, the bowl game slate has begun, and a Senator is still fuming over the exclusion of Florida State University (FSU) from the playoffs. “This is bigger than college football,” Scott wrote Executive Director Bill Hancock, citing the “implications that stretch far beyond the football fields or athletic departments of our nation’s universities” of which teams get selected for this year’s four-team playoff tourney, which excluded the Seminoles because they were ranked fifth. Scott added that “those who feel snubbed or mistreated should not be denied the opportunity to get an explanation for the decisions that created that perception,” saying that not only did “athletes” at FSU feel that way, but also “Americans across the country who doubt the integrity of the playoff system.”

“Collier County EMS chief Tabatha Butcher loses job following internal investigation” via Dan Glauin of the Naples Daily News — Collier County EMS Chief Butcher is no longer with the agency following an internal investigation. A county public information officer confirmed Butcher’s dismissal but could not immediately provide additional information. The Naples Daily News has filed a public records request for any investigations into Butcher. Butcher worked for Collier County EMS for more than two decades and was promoted to chief in 2016. She had an annual salary of $150,188, according to county records. Butcher had been on administrative leave since Oct. 20, WINK reported.

“One of Sarasota County’s largest employers targeted for acquisition by Tampa-based company” via Derek Gilliam of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — A Tampa-based company has agreed to buy PGT Innovations in a deal valued at $3 billion that will create one of the largest door and window manufacturers in the United States, according to an announcement. Masonite International Corporation and PGT announced the deal in a news release saying it could result in a combined company that generates $4 billion in annual revenue. Masonite was founded in 1925 and is a “leading global designer, manufacturer, marketer and distributor of interior and exterior doors,” the release stated. An article posted in early 2023 from “Insider Monkey” listing the top 15 window and door manufacturers in the U.S. had Masonite as the fifth largest and PGT as the 10th largest.

“Animal Abuser Registry for Lee County has 14 people on it; more to come?” via Luis Zambrano of the Fort Myers News-Press — Those who abuse animals now face a public listing shaming them. Lee County Commissioners approved an animal abuse registry this month, with 14 people already on it, and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office is already racking up arrests in hopes of putting more abusers on it. The registry contains the names, residences, photos, and other related information of certain abusers living in the county who are convicted of an abuse offense on or after the effective date of the ordinance. The website is hosted and maintained by the Sheriff’s Office. According to the ordinance, which passed on Dec. 5, the Lee County Board of County Commissioners found animal cruelty to be a serious issue.

“No Labels is pushing a lie that will elect Trump” via Jim Messina for POLITICO Magazine — The idea that a “unity ticket” could somehow produce a nominee with “a clear path to victory” is worse than a political fiction. The group behind it, No Labels, is pushing a dangerous lie that would simply serve to put Trump back in the White House. How can I be so certain? Look at the last half-century of election results. There’s a reason for this lack of success: Our political system isn’t designed to support third parties at the presidential level. The biggest barrier is the Electoral College. States use a “winner takes all” system to distribute electoral votes. This leads to two practical effects: First, parties are incentivized to form the largest coalitions possible, which leads to a two-party system. Second, many voters don’t want to “waste” their vote on a candidate with no chance of winning, so they default to the major parties. Both effects make it harder for third parties to compete.

“Haley could be the new John McCain” via Nate Silver of the Silver Bulletin — The national Republican race isn’t remotely competitive since DeSantis began to flop. Trump leads his nearest rivals nationally, DeSantis and Haley, by around 50 points (!), and has more than 60% of Republican voters listing him as their first choice. Yes, Primaries are unpredictable, and the polls can change in a hurry. But 50-point (!) leads are hard to lose. You can find better parallels in the 2000 nomination campaigns. George W. Bush won Iowa by 10 points that year. But then he lost to McCain in New Hampshire — and McCain wound up winning seven states in total. This did have important downstream impacts, boosting McCain’s national profile, which culminated in him being the GOP nominee in 2008.

“A glittering tradition: Here’s what happens before ball drops on Daytona’s New Year’s Eve” via Jim Abbott of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — For revelers that pack Daytona’s Main Street on New Year’s Eve, the illuminated ball drop that counts down the final seconds of 2023 is a fleeting, if crucial, moment that happens in an instant. For Phil Weidner, who literally looks out his back window at the imposing metal sphere every day of the year, it’s the culmination of weeks of preparation to ensure that a beloved ritual unfolds without a hitch. Since Thanksgiving weekend, when Weidner hosed spiders and grime off the structure that he built nearly a decade ago with his business partner Randy Smith, the two men have been stringing lights, testing Wi-Fi-operated controllers and experimenting with new ideas.

Get a glimpse of what happens before the Daytona New Year’s Eve ball drops.

“Christmas extra merry for 578 families in Bonita Springs” via Jonah Hinebaugh of the Fort Myers News-Press — Hundreds of Bonita Springs children will awake Christmas morning with books, games and other presents to unwrap thanks to the efforts of the community and the Bonita Springs Fire and Rescue District. Beverly Gervasi, who has organized the program since 2014 and serves as the finance coordinator for the fire and rescue district, said 578 parents pre-registered this year to come pick out toys. She said while it does require a lot of planning and work to put it together each year, the parents who leave in tears with presents for their children make it worth it. The work begins months prior with dropping off 79 boxes to local organizations who fill them with toys.

“Dillan Gibbons, FSU players trying to turn snub into Christmas joy for Florida Boys & Girls” via Ehsan Kassim of the Tallahassee Democrat — Selflessness, resiliency and overcoming adversity. Those three characteristics have been the key components for Florida State football players to have under the leadership of head coach Mike Norvell as he’s brought the program back from irrelevancy to the national stage in four seasons. Once again faced with the adversity of being snubbed from the College Football Playoffs despite an undefeated season and conference championship, the Seminoles are showing off their first two characteristics in grand, charitable fashion. FSU players Jordan Travis, Trey Benson, Keon Coleman, Ja’Khi Douglas, along with the entire offensive line and alumnus Gibbons have joined together to bring a positive outcome to the situation.

“Sarasota African American Cultural Coalition’s Christmas event Dec. 20 at historic home” via Samantha Gholar of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — The Sarasota African American Cultural Coalition (SAACC) will hold its rescheduled Newtown Christmas celebration on Wednesday, Dec. 20, at the historic Leonard Reid House at the corner of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way and Orange Avenue in Sarasota’s historically Black neighborhood. From 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., guests will be immersed in holiday cheer at the site of the newly renovated historic home, a 1,400-square-foot Florida bungalow that was the former home of Sarasota’s first Black settler, Leonard Reid. The Newtown Christmas celebration will showcase the newly updated and soon-to-be cultural museum as part of its mission to create a gathering space for the Newtown community and beyond.

Spotted — Miami’s Erba, with its Florida-tinged Italian cuisine, and Maty’s, with its Peruvian ceviche and tiraditos, earned spots on Esquire magazine’s list of The Best New Restaurants in America, 2023.

Best wishes to Sean Jacobus, Brianna Jordan, and Danielle Alvarez Ryder.

