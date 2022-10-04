Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 10.4.22

Good Tuesday morning.

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio is leading U.S. Rep. Val Demings in his bid for a third term, according to a new poll.

Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy phoned 800 likely General Election voters Sept. 26-28 and found that 47% of them plan to back the incumbent Republican in November compared to 41% who say they’ll vote for Demings, a Democrat.

There is a bit of wiggle room with one in 10 voters still unsure who will get their vote. The remaining 2% said they plan to cast their ballot for one of the third-party candidates running for the seat.

Mason-Dixon noted that the margin has shifted little since it took the temperature of the race back in and found Rubio leading 49%-42%. That poll did not offer respondents the option of picking one of the minor candidates.

Rubio’s advantage can be traced back to his standing among third- and no-party voters, who prefer him 44%-39% as well as his above-average performance among Hispanic voters — a traditionally Democratic bloc — who are split between him and Demings at 45% each.

But Rubio’s biggest advantage may be the current President’s dismal job approval rating, which is currently 12 points underwater.

By contrast, Demings and Rubio both scored positive favorability ratings, with the former coming in at plus-4 and the latter landing a plus-9, which is significantly higher than the lukewarm-to-negative favorability rating he’s logged in other recent polls.

Erin Moffet is leaving her position as Deputy Chief of Staff for Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried for a job in the lobbying world.

Moffet has worked at the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services for the past four years, overseeing the federal affairs and communications offices. She is now heading to The Liaison Group, a Washington, D.C.-based federal lobbying firm focused on federal cannabis legislation and policy.

At TLG, Moffet will take on the title of Director of Strategic Communications and Policy Adviser.

D.C. is familiar territory for Moffet, who spent nine years working on Capitol Hill before returning to Florida to take a job at FDACS. Part of her time in D.C. she served as U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist’s Cannabis Policy Adviser.

With Moffet’s departure, Benjamin Kirby, a 30-year political veteran who most recently served as a communications and policy adviser on Fried’s gubernatorial campaign. He will oversee the Department’s press shop for the rest of the Commissioner’s term, which ends in January.

Moffet earned a master’s degree in government, with a political communications concentration, from Johns Hopkins University and a bachelor’s degree in political science and communications from Elon University.

Former Deputy Assistant Sergeant at Arms for the U.S. Senate Stephen Klopp is joining Ballard Partners as a partner of the firm’s Washington, D.C. office.

“As our D.C. office continues to grow, Stephen’s extensive experience on Capitol Hill brings a unique, invaluable perspective that will greatly benefit our clients,” said Brian Ballard, the firm’s president and founder. “We are honored to have him on our team.”

Klopp served nearly two decades on Capitol Hill in various capacities, most recently as the Deputy Assistant Sergeant at Arms for the U.S. Senate, where he worked in close partnership with all Senators, Senate leadership, chiefs of staff and Senate committees. Klopp is the president and founder of Sagacity Global Services (SGS).

“I am thrilled to join Brian and his exceptional team in Washington,” Klopp said.

Klopp joined the U.S. Capitol Police in 2003 and graduated top of his class at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center. Soon after joining USCP, he served as a Special Agent in Charge and Detail Leader for the agency’s Dignitary Protection Division, where he was responsible for leading protective security details assigned to Congressional Leadership.

Ballard Partners has been one of the largest lobbying firms in the Sunshine State for years and has quickly become one of the largest in Washington since it expanded its operation to the nation’s capital five years ago.

It has since become an international governmental relations firm, setting up offices in Israel and Turkey while simultaneously expanding its footprint in Florida, most recently with a new office in Sarasota.

Heartfelt thank you to the communities coming together to help neighbors and friends in need. I am proud of our faith-based organizations that have traveled from across the state to deliver help and hope. Floridians are resilient and today I saw that firsthand at @murdockbaptist. pic.twitter.com/nWmYe1Tx0Z — Casey DeSantis (@CaseyDeSantis) October 3, 2022

—@FLSERT: Search & Rescue Update: As of 4 p.m. (EST) more than 2,000 residents have been rescued & evacuated from flooded areas. Search & rescue missions are ongoing in impacted communities. #HurricaneIan

—@CC_StormWatch: With 94 confirmed deaths in Florida from #HurricaneIan, it is now the deadliest hurricane in the Sunshine State since 1935, and the sixth deadliest since statehood. The loss of life is extremely tragic and reminiscent of some of the catastrophic storms in the early 20th century.

—@BMcNoldy: That long-delayed evacuation of a high-risk area seemed troubling and suspicious … and it was. The forecasts were good, but the response to them was botched, with deadly consequences.

—@ElectionSmith: So, it’s perfectly fine for a billionaire to help Floridians get connected to the internet but not to help eligible citizens get registered to vote. #Muskmoney_vs_Zukerbucks

A reminder many people were at WDW for their “once in a lifetime” trip when #HurricaneIan hit Florida. Kudos to all the amazing Cast Members for making it safe and special. pic.twitter.com/O0eGwHjgLS — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) October 3, 2022

Our #HurricaneIan cat is starting to explore the safe parts of our home. We believe she is female, so may rename her “Storm.” It’s clear from her stealth mode behavior she is still very scared/traumatized, but she’s starting to come around. pic.twitter.com/70SuIQ7snv — Megan Cruz Scavo (@MeganScavo) October 3, 2022

—@AdamHBeasley: Tyreek Hill on why he’s a Dolphin and not a Jet right now: “State taxes.”

