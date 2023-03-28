Sun With Maybe A Stray Storm

Tuesday starts with some patchy fog near the Gulf coast and well inland. Then the day features partly sunny skies with the chance of an afternoon storm in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see lots of sun. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will bring mostly sunny skies with some afternoon showers and storms. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s, with a few inland locations reaching the upper-80s.

Thursday will feature good sun with a few clouds and showers in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see a sunny day. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will be sunny around South Florida. Look for breezy conditions in the east coast metro area, which will keep afternoon temperatures down. Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday’s forecast calls for lots of sun with a few clouds at times. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the mid-80s.