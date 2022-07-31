Sun With Afternoon Showers Sunday

Sunday features good sun and a few clouds in the morning. Showers and storms will be back in the mid to late afternoon, with most of the activity along the Gulf coast and in the interior. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Sunday will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will bring plenty of sun and a few clouds in the morning and some showers and storms on a gusty breeze in the afternoon. Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Tuesday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, and periods of showers and storms. Tuesday’s highs will be low 90s.

Wednesday will start with lots of sun in the east coast metro area and a mix of sun and clouds along the Gulf coast. Some showers and storms will develop in the mid to late afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for sunny skies alternating with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Thursday will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

It’s still quiet in the tropical Atlantic as July comes to an end.