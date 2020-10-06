Home Weather Sun To Start, Then Showers And Storms; Tracking The Tropics

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Tuesday features lots of sun in the morning and early afternoon.  Then showers and storms will develop on a brisk breeze in the late afternoon.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains in place at the Atlantic beaches through Tuesday evening.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will bring a mix of sun and clouds on the breeze in the morning.  Then showers and storms will move in during the afternoon, with the greatest coverage along the Gulf coast.  Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Thursday will feature mostly sunny skies to start, followed by mid to late afternoon showers and storms on an ocean breeze.  Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Friday will see good sun in the morning and some showers and storms in the afternoon.  Friday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with periods of showers and storms.  Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 80s.

In the tropics, Tropical Depression # 26 was upgraded to Tropical Storm Delta on Monday morning.  At midday on Monday, Delta was about 265 miles southeast of Grand Cayman and had maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour.  Delta is forecast to move into the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday and make landfall along the northern Gulf coast as a hurricane on Friday.

To the west, Tropical Storm Gamma continues to bring heavy rain to the Yucatan.  At midday on Monday, Gamma had maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour and was lingering off the Yucatan coast.  Flash flooding will be the major threat from Gamma.

