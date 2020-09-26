Sun, Showers, Storms Saturday For Florida

Saturday features good sun and a few clouds in the morning, followed by periods of showers and storms in the afternoon. A few storms could be strong. An elevated risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Saturday will be near 90 degrees, but it will feel about 10 degrees hotter.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Sunday will bring mostly sunny skies and some showers and storms during the mid to late afternoon hours. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with passing showers and storms in the mid to late afternoon. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will see more of the same — partly cloudy skies until some showers and storms develop by midafternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds alternating with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 80s.

It’s quiet in the tropics right now.