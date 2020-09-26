Home Weather Sun, Showers, Storms Saturday For Florida

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Saturday features good sun and a few clouds in the morning, followed by periods of showers and storms in the afternoon.  A few storms could be strong.  An elevated risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Saturday will be near 90 degrees, but it will feel about 10 degrees hotter.

Sunday will bring mostly sunny skies and some showers and storms during the mid to late afternoon hours.  Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with passing showers and storms in the mid to late afternoon.  Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will see more of the same — partly cloudy skies until some showers and storms develop by midafternoon.  Tuesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds alternating with periods of showers and storms.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 80s.

It’s quiet in the tropics right now.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

