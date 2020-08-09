Sun, Showers, Storms For South Florida Sunday

Sunday features plenty of sun in the morning, with showers and storms developing during the afternoon. Highs on Sunday will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and the low to mid-90s along the Gulf coast — but it will feel at least 10 degrees hotter, so stay hydrated and out of the sun.

Monday will bring good sun to start and widespread showers and storms, beginning in the late morning and lasting into the afternoon. Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the mid-90s along the Gulf coast and well inland.

Tuesday will feature mostly sunny skies in the morning and periods of showers and storms during the mid to late afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Wednesday will be another day with good sun in the morning and showers and storms beginning in the mid-afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, showers, and some storms. Highs on Thursday will be in the low to mid-90s.

In the tropics, the wave entering the central Atlantic has a low chance of developing into a depression during the next couple of days. But then it will encounter conditions that will likely limit development.