Sun, Showers Saturday In Florida; Delta Slams Louisiana

Saturday features good sun, a few clouds, and maybe a stray shower in the morning. Look for widespread showers and storms in the mid to late afternoon. An elevated risk of dangerous rip currents remains at South Florida’s beaches. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Sunday will bring a mix of sun and clouds to start, with showers and storms developing in the afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

The Columbus Day holiday will be another day of morning sun and clouds and afternoon showers and storms. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Tuesday will feature good sun, a few clouds, and afternoon showers and storms. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Wednesday’s forecast includes plenty of sun alternating with some showers and maybe a storm or two. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 80s again.

In the tropics, Hurricane Delta made landfall as Category 2 hurricane in Creole, Louisiana, at 6 p.m. CDT on Friday, making it the first hurricane named after a Greek letter to make landfall in the U.S. Elsewhere, a wave in the eastern Atlantic has a low chance of developing during the next 5 days.