Sun, Showers And Storms For Florida Sunday; Watching Fiona

Sunday features sun and clouds to start. Showers and storms will move in during the late morning, giving way to just showers in the late afternoon. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 80s.

Monday will bring clouds, showers, and storms to the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will start with a mix of sun and clouds, with showers and storms becoming widespread in the afternoon. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast,

Tuesday will feature mostly sunny skies with periods of showers and storms, especially in the afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will be another day of sun, clouds, and a storm or shower in the morning, with showers and storms returning in the afternoon. Look for an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches for the next few days. Wednesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers and storms in the afternoon. Highs on Thursday will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Tropical Storm Fiona is coming closer to Puerto Rico, and there’s now a hurricane warning there. At midday on Saturday, Fiona was about 130 miles southeast of St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Maximum sustained winds were 60 miles per hour, and Fiona was moving west at 8 miles per hour then. Fiona is forecast to reach hurricane strength near Puerto Rico. Hurricane conditions, including flooding rains that can produce mudslides. Fiona is expected to have impacts on the Dominican Republic late Sunday into Monday as it makes a turn to the north. We’ll continue to keep a close eye on Fiona.

Elsewhere, the wave in the central Atlantic has a low chance of developing as it makes its way in the open ocean during the next five days.