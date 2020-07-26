Sun, Clouds, Storms For Florida Sunday, The Tropics Are Active

Sunday features partly sunny skies alternating with showers and storms, especially in the afternoon. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will bring some early sun with showers and storms developing in the afternoon. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s.

Tuesday will feature good sun to start with a few showers and maybe an isolated storm popping up in the mid to late afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Look for mostly sunny skies on Wednesday. A few showers and storms will move in during the afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Thursday’s forecast includes good sun to start with more widespread showers and storms in the afternoon. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 90s.

In the tropics, squalls from Hurricane Hanna were reaching the south Texas coast by midday on Saturday. At 11 am on Saturday, Hanna was about 85 miles southeast of Corpus Christi and was moving west at 7 miles per hour. Maximum sustained winds were 80 miles per hour, and some strengthening is possible before the eye comes ashore. Hanna will bring flooding rain and damaging winds to southern Texas and parts of Mexico during the next couple of days.

Elsewhere, heavy rain and gusty winds from Tropical Storm Gonzalo were affecting the southern Windward Islands on Saturday. At 11 am Saturday, Gonzalo was about 55 miles east of Trinidad and was moving west at 18 miles per hour. Maximum sustained winds were 40 miles per hour. Gonzalo is expected to weaken quickly in the eastern Caribbean and dissipate by late Sunday.

And we continue to keep a close eye on the wave in the eastern Caribbean. This wave has a medium chance of developing into a depression east of the Lesser Antilles during the next 5 days.