Sun, Clouds, Showers For Monday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Monday features good sun and some clouds in the morning, followed by periods of showers and a few storms in the afternoon.  Highs on Monday will be in the upper 80s.

Tuesday will bring mostly sunny skies to start, and then some showers and storms in the late morning and into the afternoon.  Look for a building breeze in the east coast metro area. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast and near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds early, with showers and storms moving through in advance of a weak front.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday will see mostly sunny skies along the Gulf coast and a mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area.  Look for some afternoon showers and maybe a storm in spots.  Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Friday’s forecast calls for clouds, showers, and some storms.  Highs on Friday will be in the mid-80s.

The tropical Atlantic is quiet right now.

