Sun, Clouds Showers Again For Florida

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Thursday features sun and clouds in the morning, with periods of showers and some storms in the afternoon.  Minor tidal flooding is possible along the Atlantic coast on Thursday into the weekend.  Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Friday will bring some sun, more clouds, a brisk breeze along the Gulf coast, and afternoon showers and storms.  Heavy rain is possible in some locations.  Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday will feature partly sunny skies, a brisk ocean breeze, and afternoon showers and storms.  Heavy rain and localized flooding are possible in spots.  Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday will see more of the same — a mix of sun and clouds, breezy conditions, and periods of showers and storms.  Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Monday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds alternating with periods of showers and storms.  Highs on Monday will be in the upper 80s.

In the tropics, a wave now in the central Caribbean will merge with a developing area of low pressure.  There is a medium chance that this feature will develop into a depression during the next 5 days.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

