Sun, Clouds Showers Again For Florida

Thursday features sun and clouds in the morning, with periods of showers and some storms in the afternoon. Minor tidal flooding is possible along the Atlantic coast on Thursday into the weekend. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Friday will bring some sun, more clouds, a brisk breeze along the Gulf coast, and afternoon showers and storms. Heavy rain is possible in some locations. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday will feature partly sunny skies, a brisk ocean breeze, and afternoon showers and storms. Heavy rain and localized flooding are possible in spots. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday will see more of the same — a mix of sun and clouds, breezy conditions, and periods of showers and storms. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Monday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds alternating with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 80s.

In the tropics, a wave now in the central Caribbean will merge with a developing area of low pressure. There is a medium chance that this feature will develop into a depression during the next 5 days.