Sun, Clouds, November Showers Around Florida Wednesday

Wednesday features good sun and some clouds at times, with a few showers moving through on an ocean breeze. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-80s.

Thursday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Friday will see a weak front move into our area, so look for some sun, more clouds, and plenty of showers. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday will feature lots of sun with a few stray showers — in the morning along the Gulf Coast and in the late afternoon in the east coast metro area. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for sunny skies and lower humidity. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Tropical Storm Wanda continues its slow trek through the central Atlantic. Wanda had maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour and was moving east-northeast at 8 miles per hour on Tuesday morning.