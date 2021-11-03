Home Weather Sun, Clouds, November Showers Around Florida Wednesday

Sun, Clouds, November Showers Around Florida Wednesday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-
Wednesday features good sun and some clouds at times, with a few showers moving through on an ocean breeze.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-80s.

Thursday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers.  Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Friday will see a weak front move into our area, so look for some sun, more clouds, and plenty of showers.  Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday will feature lots of sun with a few stray showers — in the morning along the Gulf Coast and in the late afternoon in the east coast metro area.  Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for sunny skies and lower humidity.  Highs on Sunday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Tropical Storm Wanda continues its slow trek through the central Atlantic.  Wanda had maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour and was moving east-northeast at 8 miles per hour on Tuesday morning.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

