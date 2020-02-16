Sun, Clouds, East Coast Showers For Florida Again

Sunday features a mix of sun, clouds, and showers in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast enjoys good sun and a few clouds. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains in place at the Atlantic beaches through Monday evening. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Look for mostly sunny skies on Presidents Day. Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday will bring plenty of sun with a few clouds at times. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Wednesday will be another day with lots of sun and few clouds. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Thursday will see some east coast showers, but there will also be plenty of sun. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 80s.