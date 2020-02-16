Home Weather Sun, Clouds, East Coast Showers For Florida Again

Sun, Clouds, East Coast Showers For Florida Again

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Sunday features a mix of sun, clouds, and showers in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast enjoys good sun and a few clouds.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains in place at the Atlantic beaches through Monday evening.  Highs on Sunday will be in the low 80s.

Look for mostly sunny skies on Presidents Day.  Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday will bring plenty of sun with a few clouds at times.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Wednesday will be another day with lots of sun and few clouds.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Thursday will see some east coast showers, but there will also be plenty of sun.  Highs on Thursday will be in the low 80s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

