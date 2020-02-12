Home Weather Florida Will See Sun, Clouds, East Coast Breeze Today

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Wednesday features a mix of sun and clouds, with a brisk breeze in the east coast metro area.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches at least until Thursday evening.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid 80s.

Lots of sun is in the forecast for a warm Thursday.  Thursday’s highs will be in the mid 80s, with a few locations reaching the upper 80s.

Friday will bring a mix of sun and clouds, along with some east coast showers at times.  Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds along the Gulf coast on Saturday.  The east coast metro area will see lots of clouds and showers at times on Saturday.  Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Sunday will feature good sun and a few clouds.  Highs on Sunday will be in the low 80s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

