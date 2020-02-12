Florida Will See Sun, Clouds, East Coast Breeze Today

Wednesday features a mix of sun and clouds, with a brisk breeze in the east coast metro area. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches at least until Thursday evening. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid 80s.

Lots of sun is in the forecast for a warm Thursday. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid 80s, with a few locations reaching the upper 80s.

Friday will bring a mix of sun and clouds, along with some east coast showers at times. Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds along the Gulf coast on Saturday. The east coast metro area will see lots of clouds and showers at times on Saturday. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Sunday will feature good sun and a few clouds. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 80s.