Sun, Clouds, And Showers For Saturday

Saturday features a mix of sun and clouds with a few showers moving in during the afternoon. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the beaches of Miami-Dade and Broward and a high rip current risk remains along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and in the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will bring some sun and more clouds as the breeze dies down. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Monday will start with some showers and storms on the breeze as a front moves into our area. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Tuesday morning will see lows in the 50s. Then the day will be sunny with a brisk and chilly breeze. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 60s.

Wednesday will feature lots of sun but with a wintry feel. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 60s again.