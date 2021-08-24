Sun, Clouds And Showers For Florida; Watching 3 Systems In The Tropics

Tuesday features a mix of sun and clouds with some showers and a few storms. Showers will be passing through the east coast metro area on a gusty breeze during the day, while the Gulf coast will see mostly mid to late afternoon showers and storms. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 90s — but it will feel about 10 degrees hotter.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Wednesday will bring plenty of sun, a brisk breeze near the Atlantic coast, and some afternoon showers and storms around South Florida. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Thursday will feature mostly sunny skies and widespread showers and storms, mostly in the afternoon. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Friday will see good sun, a few clouds, and periods of showers, throughout the day in the east coast metro area and mostly in the afternoon along the Gulf coast. Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a late August mix of sun, clouds, showers, and a few storms in spots. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 90s.

In the tropics, Tropical Depression Henri continues to bring heavy rain to portions of the Northeast. The wave in the eastern Atlantic has a low chance of developing into a depression during the next five days. And a wave in the eastern Caribbean has a low chance of developing during the next five days as it moves in the direction of Central America.