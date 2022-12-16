Home Weather Sun, Clouds And East Coast Showers For Florida On Friday

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Friday features clouds and sun at times.  Showers will linger in the east coast metro area.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Friday will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will bring clouds and showers with some sun at times.  Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds.  Look for passing showers in the east coast metro area.  Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-70s in the east coast metro area and the low 70s along the Gulf coast.

Monday morning will be cool, with lows ranging from the low 50s to the low 60s.  The day will be mostly sunny.  Monday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for more clouds than sun and periods of showers.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

