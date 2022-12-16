Sun, Clouds And East Coast Showers For Florida On Friday

Friday features clouds and sun at times. Showers will linger in the east coast metro area. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Friday will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Saturday will bring clouds and showers with some sun at times. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Look for passing showers in the east coast metro area. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-70s in the east coast metro area and the low 70s along the Gulf coast.

Monday morning will be cool, with lows ranging from the low 50s to the low 60s. The day will be mostly sunny. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for more clouds than sun and periods of showers. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s.