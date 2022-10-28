Home Weather Sun, Clouds And Dangerous Rip Currents For Saturday In Florida; Keeping An...

Sun, Clouds And Dangerous Rip Currents For Saturday In Florida; Keeping An Eye On The Tropics

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Saturday features a nice mix of sun and clouds.  The east coast metro area could see a stray shower on the breeze.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday will bring plenty of sun and a few clouds at times.  A shower on the breeze is possible in the east coast metro area.  Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Halloween will be sunny during the day — but ghoulish in the evening.  Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Tuesday will feature lots of sun and a few clouds.  The east coast metro area could see a shower or two in the afternoon.   Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for good sun, a few clouds, and the chance of a shower.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-80s.

In the tropics, we’re watching a low that has formed in the eastern Caribbean.  The National Hurricane Center gives this feature a high chance of becoming a depression during the next several days.  Elsewhere, the low well east of the Bahamas has a low chance of developing in the next few days.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

