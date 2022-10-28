Sun, Clouds And Dangerous Rip Currents For Saturday In Florida; Keeping An Eye On The Tropics

Saturday features a nice mix of sun and clouds. The east coast metro area could see a stray shower on the breeze. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday will bring plenty of sun and a few clouds at times. A shower on the breeze is possible in the east coast metro area. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Halloween will be sunny during the day — but ghoulish in the evening. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Tuesday will feature lots of sun and a few clouds. The east coast metro area could see a shower or two in the afternoon. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for good sun, a few clouds, and the chance of a shower. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-80s.

In the tropics, we’re watching a low that has formed in the eastern Caribbean. The National Hurricane Center gives this feature a high chance of becoming a depression during the next several days. Elsewhere, the low well east of the Bahamas has a low chance of developing in the next few days.