Sun, Clouds And Cooler Temperature

Tuesday features a few early showers, followed by a mix of sun and clouds as a front clears the area. The east coast metro area could see a few afternoon showers as well. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Minor coastal flooding is possible at high tides, especially in the Keys. Highs on Tuesday will be mostly in the low 80s.

Wednesday will begin on the cool side, with lows in the upper 50s to mid-60s. The day will see partly sunny skies. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Thursday will feature another cool morning. Then look for lots of sun with just a few clouds at times. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will be mostly sunny and breezy for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for breezy conditions and a mix of sun, clouds, and showers. A stray storm is possible near the Gulf coast. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf coast.