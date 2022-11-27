Sun, Clouds and a possible Shower is Forecast for Florida Monday

Monday features some sun and more clouds. A stray shower is possible in spots. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Monday will be in the mid-80s.

Tuesday will bring good sun and a few clouds to the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will enjoy lots of sun as some drier air works its way in. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Wednesday will start with plenty of sun and a few clouds, but some showers will develop during the afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Thursday will feature good sun and some clouds. The east coast metro area could see a few showers on a gusty breeze as a weak front moves in. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Friday’s forecast calls for breezy conditions in the east coast metro area and lots of sun around South Florida. Highs on Friday will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

With two more days to go in the Atlantic hurricane season, it’s quiet in the tropics.