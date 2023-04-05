Home Weather Sun, Clouds And A Building Breeze

Sun, Clouds And A Building Breeze

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Wednesday features good sun and some clouds on a gusty ocean breeze in the east coast metro area.  Sunny skies will prevail along the Gulf Coast.   A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf Coast.

Thursday will bring mostly sunny skies.  A gusty ocean breeze continues in the east coast metro area.  Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf Coast.

Friday will feature good sun and a few clouds.  Look for breezy conditions during the afternoon in the east coast metro area.  Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Saturday will see lots of sun and a few clouds, but additional clouds, showers, and storms will develop during the mid to late afternoon.  A brisk and gusty breeze will continue in the east coast metro area.  Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s and the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Easter Sunday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and periods of showers and storms.  Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf Coast.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

