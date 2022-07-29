Sun And Storms Saturday

Saturday features good sun and a few clouds in the morning. Some showers and storms will develop, especially near the Gulf coast in the afternoon. Look for a strong breeze in the east coast metro area. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches on Saturday through at least Sunday evening. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 80s right at the Atlantic coast and in the low 90s everywhere else in South Florida.

Sunday will bring lots of sun in the morning. Clouds, showers, and some storms will pop up in the afternoon, especially near the Gulf coast and in the interior. The east coast metro area will be breezy. Sunday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will feature good sun and a few clouds in the morning, but showers and storms will return in the afternoon. Look for a gusty ocean breeze near the Atlantic coast. Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Tuesday will start with a mix of sun and clouds. Some showers and storms will develop in the mid to late afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for lots of sun with periods of showers and storms, especially near the Gulf coast. Highs on Wednesday will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Things remain quiet in the tropical Atlantic as we count down to August.