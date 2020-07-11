Sun And Storms Saturday For South Florida

Friday features plenty of hot sun to start, followed by periods of showers and storms in the afternoon. Look for a gusty west wind along the Gulf coast. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 90s, but it will feel more than 10 degrees hotter, so stay out of the sun and keep hydrated.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Sunday will bring a mix of sun and clouds early and periods of showers and storms throughout the day. The Gulf coast will see gusty winds again. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Monday will feature a mix of sun, showers, and storms along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see good sun in the morning and showers and storms in the mid to late afternoon. Monday’s highs will be in the low to mid 90s.

Tuesday will see mostly sunny skies in the morning and periods of showers and storms in the afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid 90s.

Wednesday’s forecast includes good sun alternating with showers and storms. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid 90s.

Tropical Storm Fay is lashing portions of the mid-Atlantic states on Friday. By mid morning on Friday, Fay was about 90 miles from Cape May, New Jersey. Maximum sustained winds were 50 miles per hour. A tropical storm warning is now in effect from Fenwick Island, Delaware to Watch Hill, Rhode Island. The warning area can expect heavy rain, tropical storm force winds, minor coastal flooding, and isolated tornadoes.