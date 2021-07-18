Sun And Storms On Sunday For Florida

Sunday features good sun much of the morning, followed by periods of showers and storms during the late morning and into the afternoon. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the sticky low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will bring mostly sunny skies in the morning, with showers and storms developing in the afternoon. Monday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Tuesday will feature good sun and a few clouds to start, followed by showers and storms in the mid to late afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Wednesday will see good sun in the morning and mid to late afternoon showers and storms in the east coast metro area, while good sun will alternate with periods of showers and storms along the Gulf coast. Wednesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a summertime mix of sun, showers, and some storms in spots. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 90s.

It’s still quiet in the tropical Atlantic.