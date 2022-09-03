Sun And Storms Continue Sunday Around Florida; Checking The Tropics

Sunday features lots of sun in the morning. The afternoon will see periods of showers and storms. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches this holiday weekend. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 90s.

Labor Day will bring sunny skies again in the morning, but showers and storms will be around in the mid to late afternoon. Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Tuesday will feature lots of sun in the morning. The afternoon will see passing showers and storms. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Wednesday will start with lots of sun. Look for periods of showers and storms in the afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for plenty of sun, some clouds, and periods of showers and storms. Highs on Thursday will be — you guessed it — in the low 90s.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Earl is moving north of the Leeward Islands. On Saturday morning, Earl had maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour and was moving west-northwest at 13 miles per hour. Earl is expected to remain well to the east of the Bahamas and eventually move to the northeast into the middle of the Atlantic.

Danielle weakened slightly early Saturday and returned to tropical storm status. It has been wandering in the middle of the Atlantic, more than 900 miles west of the Azores. On Saturday morning, Danielle’s maximum sustained winds were 70 miles per hour, but it is expected to become a hurricane again before moving more quickly to the northeast in a couple of days.