Sun And Showers Sunday

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Sunday features good sun and a few clouds alternating with some showers and a few storms in the afternoon.  Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Monday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with mostly afternoon showers and storms.  Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Tuesday will feature mostly sunny skies alternating with periods of showers and storms along the Gulf coast.  The east coast metro area will see a mix of sun and clouds, and showers and storms will develop in the mid to late afternoon.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Wednesday will see a mix of sun and clouds in the morning and widespread showers and storms in the afternoon.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies alternating with periods of showers and storms.  Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 80s.

The tropical Atlantic remains quiet.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

