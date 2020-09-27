Sun And Showers Sunday

Sunday features good sun and a few clouds alternating with some showers and a few storms in the afternoon. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Monday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with mostly afternoon showers and storms. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Tuesday will feature mostly sunny skies alternating with periods of showers and storms along the Gulf coast. The east coast metro area will see a mix of sun and clouds, and showers and storms will develop in the mid to late afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Wednesday will see a mix of sun and clouds in the morning and widespread showers and storms in the afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies alternating with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 80s.

The tropical Atlantic remains quiet.