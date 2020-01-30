Sun And Showers In Florida Thursday

The showers will be gone by mid-morning on Thursday, and we’ll see plenty of sun. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid 70s elsewhere.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Friday will bring increasing clouds and showers, especially in the afternoon and evening. Friday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Saturday will feature clouds and showers on a sometimes gusty breeze as another front approaches. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 70s again.

Sunday will be cooler, with morning lows in the 50s. The day will see plenty of sun and a few clouds, but only a slow warm-up. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 70s.

Monday morning will be off to a chilly start, with lows in the low to mid 50s. Then look for sunny skies and a few clouds at times along the Gulf coast. Highs on Monday will be in the mid 70s.