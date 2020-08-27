Sun And Showers In Florida Thursday; Laura Slams Into Louisiana

Thursday features mostly sunny skies alternating with a few quick showers in the morning. More showers and maybe a storm will develop during the afternoon. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches at least through the morning. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 90s — but it will feel well in excess of 100 degrees, so stay out of the sun and stay hydrated.

Friday will be another late August day of good sun in the morning and showers and storms in spots during the afternoon. Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with afternoon showers and storms. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

The pattern continues on Sunday, with partly cloudy skies in the morning and showers and storms developing by midafternoon. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Monday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds alternating with showers and storms. Highs on Monday will be in the low 90s.

Unfortunately, we’re watching an unfolding hurricane disaster along the northern Gulf coast. Hurricane Laura has become a dangerous major hurricane. At midday on Wednesday, Laura was about 235 miles southeast of Galveston, Texas. Maximum sustained winds were 125 miles per hour, with further intensification expected. The east Texas and Louisiana coast can expect extreme winds, life-threatening storm surge, and flooding rain from Laura.