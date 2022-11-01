Sun And Showers For Florida Wednesday; Watching Tropical Developments

Wednesday features good sun, clouds at times, and periods of showers. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Miami-Dade and Broward. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Thursday will bring more clouds than sun along with some showers and storms to the east coast metro area, but it will be a mostly sunny day along the Gulf coast. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Friday will feature lots of sun and a few clouds. The east coast metro area will be breezy in the afternoon. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday will be sunny around South Florida. But Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 am on Sunday, so don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour before going to sleep on Saturday night. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for sunny skies along the Gulf coast and a mix of sun, a few clouds, and an afternoon shower or two in the east coast metro area. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-80s.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Lisa is expected to strengthen into a hurricane before reaching Central America on Wednesday. On Tuesday morning, Lisa was about 520 miles east of Belize City, Belize. Maximum sustained winds were 45 miles per hour, and Lisa was moving west at 14 miles per hour. Elsewhere, tropical storm Martin is in the central Atlantic and has a high chance of briefly becoming a subtropical depression, but it will remain in the open ocean. And now a broad area of low pressure is expected to develop over the weekend across the southwestern tropical Atlantic or the eastern Caribbean. Slow development of the system is possible as it moves generally northward this weekend.