Sun And Showers For Florida, Ida Batters Louisiana

Sunday features some sun, clouds at times, and periods of showers and storms during the afternoon. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Sunday will be in the humid low 90s.

Monday will bring mostly sunny skies with passing showers and storms — in the mid to late afternoon along the Gulf Coast and throughout the day in the east coast metro area. Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Tuesday will feature good sun in the morning and periods of showers and storms during the mid to late afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s.

Wednesday will be another day of mostly sunny skies and some afternoon showers and storms. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Thursday’s forecast calls for good sun with periods of showers and a few storms. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Hurricane Ida is expected to make landfall along the Louisiana coast on Sunday as an extremely powerful and dangerous major hurricane. At midday on Saturday, Ida was about 435 miles southeast of Houma, Louisiana. At that time, Ida was moving northwest at 16 miles per hour. Maximum sustained winds were 85 miles per hour — but rapid intensification is expected later on Saturday as Ida moves over the very warm waters of the central Gulf of Mexico. A hurricane warning is in effect from Intracoastal City, Louisiana to the Pearl River (including the New Orleans area), and there’s a tropical storm warning from Intracoastal City to Cameron, Louisiana. The hurricane warning area can expect destructive winds, flooding rains of up to 20 inches, and as much as 10 to 15 feet of life-threatening storm surge.

Tropical Depression # 10 was about 800 miles east of the Leeward Islands at midday on Saturday. Maximum sustained winds were 35 miles per hour, and TD # 10 was moving north at 8 miles per hour. TD # 10 is expected to become a tropical storm but to remain far from land.

Elsewhere in the tropics, the low in the middle of the Atlantic has a medium chance of becoming a depression. And a wave that will emerge from the African coast in a few days has a medium chance of developing, according to computer models.