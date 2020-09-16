Sun and Showers Again For Florida, Tropics Still Very Busy

Wednesday features good sun to start, followed by showers and storms in the afternoon. Highs on Wednesday will be near 90 degrees.

Thursday will bring sun, clouds, and periods of showers to the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see good sun in the morning and some afternoon showers. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Friday will feature good sun and some afternoon showers and storms, especially along the Gulf coast and in the interior. Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Saturday will see mostly sunny skies in the morning and widespread showers and a few storms in the afternoon. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for good sun alternating with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Sunday will be near 90 degrees.

In the busy tropics, we’re all watching Hurricane Sally as it nears the northern Gulf coast. There’s a threat of life-threatening flash flooding of historic proportions in Alabama, Mississippi, and the Florida panhandle. At midday on Tuesday, Sally had maximum sustained winds of 85 miles per hour and was about 110 miles south of Mobile, Alabama.

We have three other named storms to track. Hurricane Paulette is rocketing out to sea. At midday on Tuesday, Paulette had maximum sustained winds of 105 miles per hour. Tropical Storm Vicky was holding its own in the eastern Atlantic. At midday on Tuesday, Vicky’s maximum sustained winds were 50 miles per hour. Our third named storm, Teddy, could pose a threat to Bermuda. At midday at Tuesday, Teddy’s top winds were 65 miles per hour, but this system is forecast to become a major hurricane.

Elsewhere, there are three other features to watch. One is a low in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico that has a low chance of development. Another is a non-tropical low well north of the Azores, and this feature has a low chance of developing as it moves generally southward. Finally, we will keep an eye on a wave in the eastern Atlantic which has a high chance of becoming a depression in the next several days.