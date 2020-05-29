Sun And Showers Again For Florida Friday

Friday features plenty of sun and a few clouds during the morning and early afternoon. Then we’ll see mid-afternoon showers and storms along the Gulf coast, while a few showers pass through the east coast metro area. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the upper 80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Saturday will bring a mix of sun and clouds in the morning, followed by afternoon showers and storms. The bulk of the storms will be near the Gulf coast and well inland. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds early, followed by passing showers and a few storms during the afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Monday will start with a few passing showers in the east coast metro area. After a morning of sun and clouds, the afternoon will bring passing showers and a few storms in spots. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and storms. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s again.