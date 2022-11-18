Home Weather Sun And Clouds Today, Rain Moves Into Florida

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Saturday features a mix of sun and clouds on an ocean breeze.  The east coast metro area will see some afternoon showers in the afternoon and evening.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Broward and Miami-Dade.  Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the low 80s, but a few inland locations could reach the mid-80s.

Sunday will be breezy and cloudy with periods of showers.  Heavy rain is possible in spots.  Look for minor flooding at high tides in low-lying areas along the Atlantic coast.  Sunday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will feature clouds and showers again.  Heavy rain and localized flooding is possible in spots.  Look for breezy conditions in the east coast metro area.  Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday will continue our pattern of rainy and cloudy days.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, and showers.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

 

As we count down to the end of the 2022 hurricane season, the tropical Atlantic remains quiet.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

