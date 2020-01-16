Sun and Clouds Thursday

After some early east coast fog, Thursday features good sun and a few clouds. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains in place at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Thursday will be near 80 degrees.

Friday will bring more clouds and some showers on a building breeze. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the upper 70s.

Look for breezy conditions and a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Sunday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, and showers. Sunday’s highs will be near 80 degrees.

The forecast for Martin Luther King Day calls for sun, clouds, and showers again as a front approaches. Highs on Monday will be in the mid to upper 70s.