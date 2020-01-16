Home Weather Sun and Clouds Thursday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
After some early east coast fog, Thursday features good sun and a few clouds.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains in place at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Thursday will be near 80 degrees.

Friday will bring more clouds and some showers on a building breeze.  Highs on Friday will be mostly in the upper 70s.

Look for breezy conditions and a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday.  Saturday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Sunday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, and showers.  Sunday’s highs will be near 80 degrees.

The forecast for Martin Luther King Day calls for sun, clouds, and showers again as a front approaches.  Highs on Monday will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

