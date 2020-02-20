Sun And Clouds In Florida With A Slight Chance Of Showers

Thursday features good sun and clouds at times along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area gets a mix of sun, clouds, and a few afternoon showers. Dangerous rip currents remain a threat at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-80s.

A front moves in early on Friday, and the day will bring plenty of clouds, a brisk breeze, and some east coast showers. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Look for quite a cool start to Saturday, with morning lows in the mid-50s to low 60s. The day will be breezy, with a mix of sun, clouds, and east coast showers. Saturday’s highs will be in the low to mid-70s.

Sunday morning will be cool again. The day will feature breezy conditions and plenty of sun. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Monday will be mostly sunny. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 70s.