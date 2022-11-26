Sun and Clouds for Florida Sunday

Sunday features partly sunny skies in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see good sun with a few clouds at times. A stray shower is possible. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches, and there’s a moderate rip current risk is in place at the beaches of Miami-Dade and Broward. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-80s.

Monday will bring a mix of sun and clouds that’s heavy on the cloudy side. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the low-80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will be sunny along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see good sun with clouds at times. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Wednesday will feature plenty of sun, a few clouds, and the chance of a quick shower in spots. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies. A shower or two is possible in the east coast metro area. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the mid-80s.

The tropical Atlantic remains quiet.