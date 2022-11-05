Sun And Clouds For Florida Sunday; Watching The Tropics

Sunday features a gusty breeze and a mix of sun, clouds, and periods of showers in the east coast metro area. The Gulf coast will be sunny, but a few storms are possible in the afternoon. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches on Sunday and through the first part of the workweek. Minor flooding near high tides is possible along the Atlantic coast. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-80s.

Monday will bring good sun, a few clouds, and breezy conditions. The east coast metro area will see some afternoon showers in spots. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Tuesday will feature breezy conditions and periods of showers and storms as we watch closely for a system that is expected to come very close to the Bahamas and South Florida. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Wednesday will be cloudy and breezy with plenty of showers, especially in the afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for some sun with clouds and showers on a brisk breeze. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

In the tropics, we’re watching a broad area of low pressure in the northeastern Caribbean or in the Atlantic just north of Puerto Rico. Computer models indicate this feature could develop tropical or subtropical characteristics as it tracks near or over the Bahamas and possibly South Florida. The National Hurricane Center gives this feature a medium chance of developing in the next five days. Regardless of development, this system will bring gusty winds and periods of heavy rain to the Bahamas and South Florida, so we’ll need to keep a very close eye on it.

Elsewhere, the low several hundred miles east of Bermuda has a low chance of becoming a depression as it moves generally to the northeast. And Lisa has become a remnant low in the Bay of Campeche.