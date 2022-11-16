Sun And Clouds For Florida On Thursday

Thursday features a mix of sun and clouds with the chance of some showers during the afternoon and evening in the east coast metro area. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will start with lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Then the day will bring some sun, plenty of clouds, and some showers to the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see mostly sunny skies. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s.

Saturday will feature clouds and showers in the east coast metro area. The Gulf coast will see a mix of sun and clouds in the morning but lots of clouds and some showers along the Gulf coast. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Sunday will be cloudy with showers. Look for a brisk and sometimes gusty breeze. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Monday’s forecast calls for clouds and showers again. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 70s.

The tropical Atlantic is quiet as we head into the last weeks of hurricane season.