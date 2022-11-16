Home Weather Sun And Clouds For Florida On Thursday

Sun And Clouds For Florida On Thursday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Thursday features a mix of sun and clouds with the chance of some showers during the afternoon and evening in the east coast metro area.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Thursday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Friday will start with lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.  Then the day will bring some sun, plenty of clouds, and some showers to the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see mostly sunny skies.  Friday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s.

Saturday will feature clouds and showers in the east coast metro area.  The Gulf coast will see a mix of sun and clouds in the morning but lots of clouds and some showers along the Gulf coast.  Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Sunday will be cloudy with showers.  Look for a brisk and sometimes gusty breeze.  Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Monday’s forecast calls for clouds and showers again.  Highs on Monday will be in the upper 70s.

 

The tropical Atlantic is quiet as we head into the last weeks of hurricane season.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here