Sun And Clouds For A Pleasant Monday

Monday features good sun and a few clouds on a gentle breeze. A stray shower is possible in the east coast metro area. Highs on Monday will be in the low 80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Tuesday will bring sunny skies and breezy conditions. Tuesday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will be another sunny and breezy late November day in South Florida. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Thanksgiving will feature lots of sun and a pleasant breeze — something to be thankful for. Thursday’s highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

Friday’s forecast calls for another sunny and dry day. Highs on Friday will be low 80s.

In the tropics, an area of low pressure north of the southeastern Bahamas has a low chance of developing into a subtropical depression as it moves northeastward during the next 5 days.