Sun And Clouds For A Pleasant Monday

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Monday features good sun and a few clouds on a gentle breeze.  A stray shower is possible in the east coast metro area.  Highs on Monday will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday will bring sunny skies and breezy conditions.  Tuesday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will be another sunny and breezy late November day in South Florida.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Thanksgiving will feature lots of sun and a pleasant breeze — something to be thankful for.  Thursday’s highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

Friday’s forecast calls for another sunny and dry day.  Highs on Friday will be low 80s.

In the tropics, an area of low pressure north of the southeastern Bahamas has a low chance of developing into a subtropical depression as it moves northeastward during the next 5 days.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

