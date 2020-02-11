Sun And Clouds Across Florida

After a cloudy Monday night, Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds along the east coast and a transition from early clouds to more sun along the Gulf coast. An elevated risk of dangerous rip currents will continue to be a threat at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Wednesday will be mostly sunny around South Florida. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Thursday will be sunny and breezy along the Gulf coast. The east coast metro area will see a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Friday will feature plenty of sun, a few clouds, and some quick east coast showers. Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Look for good sun, clouds at times, and some east coast showers on Saturday. Highs on Saturday will be near 80 degrees.