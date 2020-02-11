Home Weather Sun And Clouds Across Florida

Sun And Clouds Across Florida

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
After a cloudy Monday night, Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds along the east coast and a transition from early clouds to more sun along the Gulf coast.  An elevated risk of dangerous rip currents will continue to be a threat at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny around South Florida.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Thursday will be sunny and breezy along the Gulf coast.  The east coast metro area will see a mix of sun and clouds.  Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Friday will feature plenty of sun, a few clouds, and some quick east coast showers.  Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Look for good sun, clouds at times, and some east coast showers on Saturday.  Highs on Saturday will be near 80 degrees.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

