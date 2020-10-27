Sunny And Breezy Florida Tuesday

Tuesday features plenty of sun and a brisk ocean breeze. A few showers could pop up in the mid to late afternoon. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through Wednesday morning. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s.

Wednesday will bring lots of sun, a few clouds on a sometimes gusty breeze, and maybe a stray afternoon shower. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will feature sunny skies and a pleasant breeze. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Friday will see the return of some afternoon showers and maybe a stray storm. Otherwise, the day will be sunny. Friday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

The forecast for Halloween isn’t too scary. It calls for good sun, a few clouds, and periods of showers during the day and a mostly dry night. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-80s.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Zeta is centered over the Yucatan early on Tuesday. At 5 am, Zeta was located near 21.0 North, 88.4 West, and was moving northwest at 14 miles per hour. Maximum sustained winds were 70 miles per hour, but Zeta is forecast to reach hurricane strength again in the southern Gulf of Mexico. A hurricane warning is in effect from Morgan City, Louisiana to the Mississippi/Alabama border, and there’s a tropical storm warning eastward into the Florida panhandle. Zeta is expected to make landfall in the warning area on Wednesday.