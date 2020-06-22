Summery Heat and Storms For Florida Monday

Monday features hot sun, clouds at times, and passing showers and storms, mostly in the afternoon. Highs on Monday will be in the low 90s but feel about 10 degrees hotter.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Tuesday will be another summer day of sun, clouds, and afternoon showers and storms. Tuesday’s highs will be in the steamy low 90s.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds early, followed by developing showers and storms during the mid and late afternoon hours. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

The summertime pattern continues on Thursday, with sun and clouds to start and periods of showers and storms in the afternoon. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s again.

Friday’s forecast calls for more of the same — morning sun and clouds with showers and storms developing by mid-afternoon. Highs on Friday will be — you guessed it — in the low 90s.

In the tropics, the low several hundred miles off the mid-Atlantic coast has a fleeting chance of developing into a subtropical depression on Monday as it moves over the Gulfstream. After that, colder waters should cut off the possibility of development.