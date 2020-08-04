Summertime Sun And Storms For South Florida Tuesday

Tuesday features plenty of sun along the Gulf coast and a mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area. Look for periods of showers and storms in the afternoon throughout South Florida. An elevated risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Atlantic coast, especially in Palm Beach County. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 90s, but it will feel about 10 degrees hotter.

Wednesday will see partly sunny skies and afternoon showers and storms. Wednesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Thursday will feature some sun, more clouds, and widespread showers and storms in the afternoon. Thursday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds to start on Friday. Then showers and storms will develop in the afternoon. Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Saturday’s forecast includes some sun and periods of showers and storms. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 90s.

In the tropics, we continue to watch Isaias as it moves towards the Carolinas. At midday on Monday, Isaias was 220 miles south-southwest of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Maximum sustained winds were 70 miles per hour, and Isaias is forecast to be a hurricane at time of landfall in the Carolinas. Elsewhere, the wave several hundred miles north of the Leeward Islands has a medium chance of development during the next 5 days as it moves generally to the northwest. We’ll keep an eye on it.