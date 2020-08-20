Summertime Storms Here; Tracking The Tropics

Thursday features partly sunny skies in the morning and developing showers and storms in the afternoon. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 90s — but it will feel about 10 degrees hotter, so stay hydrated.

Friday will start with a mix of sun and clouds, followed by increasingly widespread showers and storms from the late morning through the afternoon. Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Saturday will be another summer day of sun and clouds in the morning and periods of showers and storms in the afternoon. Look for breezy conditions near the Atlantic coast. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the mid 90s along the Gulf coast and in the interior.

Sunday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, and periods of showers and storms. Sunday’s highs will be in the low to mid 90s.

Monday’s forecast will depend on the future of the two waves we’ve been watching closely. For now, we’ll say that Monday will bring sun and clouds alternating with showers and storms to South Florida.

In the tropics, those waves we’ve been watching are on the move. The one in the eastern Caribbean has a medium chance of developing in the next couple of days but a high chance of becoming a depression after it enters the western Caribbean. Computer models indicate that this system will end up in the Gulf of Mexico next week, so we’ll continue to watch it carefully.

We’re also watching the wave that’s now within 1000 miles of the Windward Islands. This wave has a high chance of becoming a depression in the next day or so. Computer models forecast a track near or over the Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, and Hispaniola. Possible impacts on South Florida and the Bahamas next week remain uncertain at this time. But we’ll need to watch this system very closely and be ready to take action if necessary.

Finally, there’s a third wave ready to emerge from the African coast. It’s a busy August in the tropical Atlantic.