Summertime Sizzle For Florida Thursday

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Thursday features plenty of sizzling hot sun and hazy skies as South Florida continues to feel the effects of Saharan dust.  We can’t rule out a quick shower in some locations, especially near the Gulf coast.  Highs on Thursday will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the mid 90s near the Gulf coast — but it will feel like the triple digits again.

Friday will bring a few more showers and maybe a storm in the afternoon.  Look for lots of sun with a few clouds, along with a sometimes gusty ocean breeze near the Atlantic coast.  Friday’s highs will be in the mid 90s along the Gulf coast and in the interior and the low 90s in the east coast metro area.

Saturday will feature good sun and a few clouds to start, with showers and storms building in the afternoon.  Saturday’s highs will be in the low to mid 90s.

Sunday will be another summer day with mostly sunny skies to start, followed by periods of showers and storms in the afternoon.  Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Monday’s forecast includes a mix of sun and clouds early, and widespread showers and storms in the afternoon.  Highs on Monday will be in the low 90s.

What was Tropical Depression Dolly is now a remnant low in the north Atlantic.  The tropical Atlantic is quiet right now.

