Summertime Showers And Storms For Florida Wednesday; Watching The Tropics

Wednesday features a mostly sunny morning with the chance of a passing storm in spots. Some showers and storms will develop during the mid to late afternoon. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 90s.

Thursday morning will bring a mix of sun and clouds, plus the chance of a storm in spots. Look for plenty of showers and storms during the afternoon. Heavy rain is possible in spots. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Friday will feature mostly sunny skies and a few showers and storms in the morning. Storms will be likely in the afternoon, especially in western portions of South Florida. Look for an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches on Friday and into the holiday weekend. Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Saturday will kick off the Labor Day weekend with plenty of sun alternating with showers and storms — throughout the day in the east coast metro area and in the afternoon along the Gulf coast. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies in the east coast metro area and lots of sun along the Gulf coast. But showers and storms will move through as well. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 90s.

In the tropics, the wave in the central Atlantic that we’ve been tracking has a high chance of becoming a depression during the next day or two. Computer models are in agreement that it will track well east of the Bahamas. Elsewhere, the wave in the far eastern Atlantic has a medium chance of developing during the next five days. And a low is expected to form in the middle of the Atlantic from an old frontal boundary. This feature has a medium chance of developing during the next five days as it moves generally eastward.